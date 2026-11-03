Amitabh Bachchan Says Jaya Bachchan Used To Call Him "Lambu Ji"

Amitabh Bachchan shared an amusing anecdote from his early years of marriage to Jaya Bachchan. The superstar revealed that Jaya Bachchan used to affectionately call him “Lambu ji", but it was Amitabh's father, the late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, who suggested that she address her husband by his name.

During an interaction with Ranbir Kapoor on Kaun Banega Crorepati, the veteran actor recalled Jaya's old nicknames for him. “Kayi saal tak woh humko lambu ji bola karti thi… ji, phir uske baad unko mana kiya gaya. Babuji ne kaha ye dekho aise mat bolo ya to naam bolo ya kuch aur bolo to unhone phir naam bolna shuru kar diya…(For many years, she used to call me Lambu ji. Later, she was asked not to address me that way. Babuji said, ‘Look, don't call him that. Either use his name or call him something else.' After that, she started calling me by my name)," Amitabh Bachchan shared.

The conversation took a humorous turn when the two actors began discussing the height differences among members of the Bachchan family and Ranbir Kapoor's family. Ranbir shared how he had often imagined what photographs featuring him, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Jaya Bachchan would look like, considering their respective heights. “Aur mere zehan mein woh tasveer hamesha aati ki main Amit ji jaisa thoda lamba hoon aur Alia Jaya aunty jaisi thodi choti hai toh height differences bhi achhe lagenge un photo pe… main hamesha yeh bhi sochta tha…(I would always picture in my mind that I would be a little tall like Amit Ji, and Alia would be a little short like Jaya Aunty, so the height differences would look nice in those photographs… I always used to think about this)," Ranbir shared.

Reacting to Ranbir's observation, Amitabh Bachchan admitted that there is a huge height difference between him and Jaya. Amitabh revealed that he is around 6 feet 2 inches, while Jaya is about 5 feet 3 or 4 inches.