Rupali Ganguly Goes To Bombay High Court Over Deepfakes, Morphed Content And Image Misuse

As concerns around digital misuse and AI-generated content continue to grow, actor Rupali Ganguly has approached the Bombay High Court seeking protection of her personality rights. The television star has alleged that her images and likeness are being used online without consent.

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Popular television actor Rupali Ganguly has approached the Bombay High Court, alleging a violation of her personality rights. She claims that her images are being used without authorisation across various online portals.

Ganguly also alleged that AI-generated deepfake images and morphed clips featuring her have been uploaded to sexually explicit websites. A Bench headed by Justice Madhav Jamdar is scheduled to hear her petition tomorrow, November 4.

In other news, a few months ago, she went on a family holiday to the Maldives with her husband, son, and mother.

The Anupamaa actor documented parts of the trip in a YouTube vlog, sharing glimpses of their stay, family time and her experience of travelling to the island nation.

The holiday included a seaplane ride, which Rupali appeared particularly excited about.

However, after arriving at the hotel, the actor admitted that she had started feeling homesick.

She spoke about how much she missed India and said, "Hindustan se better kuch bhi nahi hai", while reflecting on her experience.

Rupali also spent time with her mother during the holiday.

In one of the moments shared in the vlog, she was seen in a private pool with her mother, helping her learn how to swim.

Despite enjoying the family getaway, Rupali said there were certain things about home that she particularly missed.

Known for her affection for animals, especially dogs, Rupali revealed that she missed her pets while in the Maldives.

She also pointed out that she had not come across any stray animals during her stay.

"I have not seen a single stray animal in the Maldives. That's something I miss. The Maldives is nice, but okay. I prefer my Goa. You can go anywhere in the world, but there is nothing better than India. Hindustan se better... Bharat se better... kuch bhi nahi. Humara Bharat mahaan," she said.

Rupali rose to prominence with her role as Monisha Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. She later became a household name with Anupamaa, which emerged as one of Indian television's most popular shows during the pandemic.



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