Rupali Ganguly Travels To Maldives With Family, But Says 'I Prefers Goa'

The Maldives has long been a celebrity favourite, and we often see Bollywood and television stars travelling to the tropical island nation. From sharing pictures of its scenic beaches and enjoying water sports to staying in beautiful overwater bungalows, celebrities seem to have plenty of reasons to keep going back. The latest celebrity to join the bandwagon is Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly. She not only headed to the Maldives for a family vacation but also made sure to give her fans a sneak peek into her holiday diaries through a YouTube vlog, offering a glimpse of her life beyond the screen. While the actress seemed to be thoroughly enjoying her time in the Maldives, she admitted that, at the end of the day, “Hindustan se better kuch nahi hai (Nothing is better than India).”

In her vlog, Rupali shared glimpses of the fun times she spent with her husband, son and mother. At one point in the video, she could be seen giving swimming lessons to her mother. Rupali then revealed that she was missing her dogs back home. In fact, she mentioned that she did not see a single animal during her stay in the Maldives.

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“I have not seen a single stray animal in the Maldives. That's something that I miss. Maldives is nice but okay. I prefer my Goa. You can go anywhere in the world, but there is nothing better than India. Hindustan se better… Bharat se better… kuch bhi nahi. Humara Bharat mahaan,” she said.

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Towards the end of the vlog, Rupali and her family could be seen enjoying homemade theplas. Looking at the camera, she said, “You can take Indians out of India but never India out of Indians. As soon as we sat down, we all started eating thepla.”

“Whenever Nani travels, she travels with a lot of food,” she added.