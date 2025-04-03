10 Most Luxurious Resorts In The Maldives For An Opulent Escape

Raffles Maldives Meradhoo (Photo: Raffles Hotels)

4. Velaa Private Island

Velaa Private Island​​​​​​​(Photo: Velaa Private Island)

A luxury escape in the Noonu Atoll, Velaa Private Island offers 45 villas, including a dreamy pool residence that is only accessible by boat. The resort has a world-class spa, a golf academy designed by José María Olazábal, and even a semi-submarine for underwater exploration. Dining is all about gourmet experiences, with menus designed to impress.

5. Kudadoo Maldives Private Island

Kudadoo Maldives Private Island​​​​​​​ (Photo: Kudadoo Maldives Private Island)

Kudadoo takes the all-inclusive concept to the next level with just 15 overwater residences, each featuring a private infinity pool. Guests get unlimited spa treatments, private excursions, and gourmet meals tailored to their preferences. The entire island runs on solar power, making sustainability a priority.

Kudadoo Maldives Private Island​​​​​​​ (Photo: Kudadoo Maldives Private Island)

6. Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah

Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah (Photo: Maldives Luxury Private Island Resort)

This private island is in a league of its own, offering a seven-bedroom villa, a luxury yacht, and a dedicated staff for a completely personalised stay. Diving, spa treatments, and custom dining experiences are all part of the package. Sitting inside a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, it is also perfect for exploring marine life.

7. Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas

Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas (Photo: Anantara)

Anantara Kihavah, set in the Baa Atoll, is best known for SEA, its underwater restaurant with panoramic views of the ocean. The resort features overwater villas with private pools and plenty of water sports options. There is even an overwater observatory for stargazing and a spa offering a mix of wellness treatments.

Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas (Photo: Anantara)

8. Cheval Blanc Randheli

Cheval Blanc Randheli (Photo: chevalblanc.com)​​​​​​​

Sitting in the Noonu Atoll, Cheval Blanc Randheli keeps things sleek with 46 villas that mix modern design with a Maldivian touch. Expect high ceilings, huge doors, outdoor lounge spaces, private pools, and decks right on the water. There is even an entire island dedicated to the spa, featuring exclusive Guerlain treatments. Water sports, customised experiences from the 'Alchemists' team, and fine dining - including a wine museum - make this place stand out.