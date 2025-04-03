10 Most Luxurious Resorts In The Maldives For An Opulent Escape

The Maldives is the kind of place that feels like a dream. Think white sandy beaches, clear blue waters, and marine life that looks straight out of a nature documentary. This island paradise in the Indian Ocean is all about luxury, with resorts that go above and beyond to make every stay unforgettable. From overwater villas with private pools to butlers who take care of everything, these resorts redefine indulgence. Whether it is a romantic getaway, a family holiday, or a solo retreat, the Maldives offers something special for everyone.
Here are 10 of the most luxurious resorts in the Maldives that take opulence to the next level:
1. Soneva Fushi
Hidden in the lush Baa Atoll, a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, Soneva Fushi is all about that laid-back, barefoot luxury. Think massive villas hidden in thick tropical greenery, with a straight path to untouched beaches. The resort goes beyond the usual with an Ayurvedic spa, an open-air cinema under the stars, and a stargazing observatory. Food here is an adventure, with creative dining spots and an epic breakfast spread. Wellness is a big deal, blending high-tech treatments with traditional Ayurvedic therapies.
2. Soneva Jani
Perched in the Noonu Atoll, Soneva Jani is famous for its dreamy overwater villas, complete with private pools and roofs that slide open so guests can stargaze from bed. Some villas even have slides that drop straight into the lagoon. The dining scene is top-tier, featuring 'Overseas by Mathias Dahlgren'. The wellness hub, Soneva Soul, offers spa treatments tailored to each guest. From water sports to island adventures, there is always something to do.
3. Raffles Maldives Meradhoo
Nestled in the Gaafu Alifu Atoll, Raffles Maldives Meradhoo offers both beachfront and overwater villas, all with private pools. It is a top pick for diving enthusiasts, with crystal-clear waters and vibrant marine life. The food scene is a highlight, with Yuzu serving up a fusion of Peruvian and Japanese flavours. The overwater Raffles Spa is the perfect spot to unwind.
4. Velaa Private Island
A luxury escape in the Noonu Atoll, Velaa Private Island offers 45 villas, including a dreamy pool residence that is only accessible by boat. The resort has a world-class spa, a golf academy designed by José María Olazábal, and even a semi-submarine for underwater exploration. Dining is all about gourmet experiences, with menus designed to impress.
5. Kudadoo Maldives Private Island
Kudadoo takes the all-inclusive concept to the next level with just 15 overwater residences, each featuring a private infinity pool. Guests get unlimited spa treatments, private excursions, and gourmet meals tailored to their preferences. The entire island runs on solar power, making sustainability a priority.
6. Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah
This private island is in a league of its own, offering a seven-bedroom villa, a luxury yacht, and a dedicated staff for a completely personalised stay. Diving, spa treatments, and custom dining experiences are all part of the package. Sitting inside a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, it is also perfect for exploring marine life.
7. Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
Anantara Kihavah, set in the Baa Atoll, is best known for SEA, its underwater restaurant with panoramic views of the ocean. The resort features overwater villas with private pools and plenty of water sports options. There is even an overwater observatory for stargazing and a spa offering a mix of wellness treatments.
8. Cheval Blanc Randheli
Sitting in the Noonu Atoll, Cheval Blanc Randheli keeps things sleek with 46 villas that mix modern design with a Maldivian touch. Expect high ceilings, huge doors, outdoor lounge spaces, private pools, and decks right on the water. There is even an entire island dedicated to the spa, featuring exclusive Guerlain treatments. Water sports, customised experiences from the 'Alchemists' team, and fine dining - including a wine museum - make this place stand out.
9. Joali Maldives
Joali is where luxury meets art, with immersive installations dotted across the island. The villas are lavish, each with a private butler to handle everything. The food scene is diverse, and the spa offers a range of relaxing treatments. Guests can also dive into water sports and island excursions.
10. Ayada Maldives
Located in the Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll, Ayada Maldives blends Maldivian and Turkish design to create a unique island retreat. You can choose between overwater and beach villas, relax in the Turkish hammam, and try a mix of global flavours at the resort's restaurants. Activities like diving, surfing, and island-hopping keep things exciting.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world