'Blockbuster Of Epic Proportions': What Celebrities Are Saying About <i>Ramayana</i>

Ahead of the global release of Ramayana on November 5, the makers hosted two screenings on Tuesday in Mumbai. One was for the cast, and one for the crew. Celebrities across mediums have started sharing reviews on their X handles.

Leading the bandwagon is YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani. He shared a detailed review on X, saying, the film is a blockbuster.

"Ramayana is a blockbuster of truly epic proportions, delivering some of the absolute best action set pieces Indian cinema has ever seen. But beyond the breathtaking visual spectacle, the film's biggest strength is Nitesh Tiwari's astute direction. This is entirely his ship, and he sails it with supreme control," he wrote.

Praising the pitch-perfect casting, Ashish wrote, "The casting is perfection: Ranbir, Sai, and Yash all hit it completely out of the park. A special shoutout to Ravi Dubey-he absolutely smashes it as Laxman. Surprisingly the film has some wholesome humorous scenes that include him."

"While there are minor technical hiccups along the way (a few de-aging shots in night sequences feel slightly off) but the film is edited so tightly that you barely notice. Every single risk taken by DNEG and Namit Malhotra has paid off magnificently, with each action sequence outdoing the last. Nothing is going to stop this film from becoming a historic blockbuster," he added.

"Do not judge this by cheap leaks or resort to piracy-this is made for the big screen. I was sobbing in the end after the Jatayu fight scene," he went on to add.

Ashish urged his fans and followers to watch it on the big screen.

Marathi actor Ajinkya Deo wrote, "Just got out of the premier of Ramayana in the interval .... What a film what a film it's a grand film the visual effects the acting the sets the emotions gosh an experience in theatres not a movie it's an experience not to be missed."

The Ramayana makers held a special screening of the film in Los Angeles on October 27. With leading western portals, critics across the board praised the film with superlative adjectives.

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release worldwide tomorrow ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey play pivotal roles in the film.