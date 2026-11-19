Anthropic IPO: The company behind AI chatbot Claude has made a stock market debut, and investors across the world are paying attention. Dario Amodei-led Anthropic, one of the biggest names in artificial intelligence, raised $81.3 billion after pricing its enlarged IPO above the targeted range.

With this, Anthropic eclipsed SpaceX's offering to claim the title of the world's largest stock-market debut on record. The offering comprises 980 million shares, of which 956.35 million are being sold by Anthropic and 23.65 million by existing shareholders. Anthropic has priced its initial public offering at $83 a share, above its targeted range of $70 to $78 per share

For Indian investors, the excitement is understandable. Many missed early opportunities in companies such as Nvidia and are now looking for the next big AI winner. But before rushing in, it's important to understand how Indians can invest and whether the stock is worth the risk.

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Can Indian Investors Buy Anthropic Stock?

Retail investors in India are not eligible to directly subscribe to Anthropic's IPO at the offer price because India is not part of the retail offering. However, Indians can buy shares once the stock begins trading on Nasdaq.

Indians can buy Anthropic shares through international investing platforms that offer access to US stocks. Investments are made under the Reserve Bank of India's Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), which allows residents to invest overseas.

Is The Stock Worth Buying?

Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI researchers, Anthropic has become one of the leading AI companies globally. Its Claude chatbot competes directly with ChatGPT and Google's Gemini. The company earns money through subscriptions, enterprise software contracts and AI services sold to businesses and developers. The company also has backing from some of the world's biggest technology firms, including Amazon and Google.

But the decision to invest in Anthropic depends on what kind of investor you are.

The bullish case is easy to see. Demand for AI products is soaring. Businesses are spending heavily on AI tools, and Anthropic's revenue has grown rapidly. Investors who believe AI could become as transformative as the internet see companies such as Anthropic as long-term winners.

But there are risks. The biggest concern is valuation. At around $1.4 trillion, expectations are already extremely high. That leaves little room for disappointment. Even strong growth may not be enough if investors feel the stock has become too expensive.

The company is also spending enormous sums on computing infrastructure. Public filings and investor documents show massive future commitments for AI chips, data centres and cloud infrastructure. While such investments could fuel growth, they also increase financial risk if demand slows.

Competition is another challenge. OpenAI, Google, Meta and several other AI companies are spending billions to win the AI race. There is no guarantee that today's leaders will remain on top five years from now.

So, for Indian investors, Anthropic offers a chance to own a stake in one of the world's most influential AI companies. But this is not a low-risk investment. Those with a long investment horizon and high risk appetite may consider gradual exposure after listing rather than chasing the stock on day one. For everyone else, it may be wiser to wait, watch how the company performs as a public firm and let the post-IPO excitement settle before taking a call.