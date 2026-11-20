Anthropic IPO: The artificial intelligence boom has reached a new milestone on Wall Street. Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI chatbot, made its stock market debut on Thursday (November 19), in one of the biggest initial public offerings (IPOs) in history.

The listing attracted enormous investor interest. Shares opened at $111.50, nearly 34 per cent above the IPO price of $83. However, the initial excitement cooled as the trading session progressed. The stock eventually closed at $97.17, still around 17 per cent higher than its offering price.

The debut valued Anthropic at nearly $1.3 trillion at the close, making it one of the world's most valuable publicly traded companies. Its fully diluted valuation was around $1.75 trillion.

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The company raised $81.3 billion through the offering, setting a new record for an IPO. The listing is also a significant moment for the AI industry, as investors get an opportunity to directly own shares in a company focused on developing advanced AI models.

But what does the listing tell us about the AI industry's growth, how did the stock perform, and what should investors watch out for? Here is everything you need to know.

How Did Anthropic Stock Perform On Day 1

Anthropic's first day on the Nasdaq was marked by sharp price movements. The company had priced its shares at $83, above its original target range of $70-$78. Strong demand prompted it to increase the size of the offering to 980 million shares.

When trading began, the stock opened at $111.50. It briefly climbed to $114.99, taking Anthropic's market value above $2 trillion.

However, investors began booking profits as the session progressed. The shares gave up a significant portion of their early gains and settled at $97.17.

The closing price was still around 17 per cent above the IPO price. It gave the company a fully diluted valuation of approximately $1.77 trillion. The performance was particularly noteworthy because the wider US stock market had a difficult session. The Nasdaq fell 2.3 per cent, while the S&P 500 declined 2 per cent. The weakness came despite an initial lift in technology stocks ahead of the listing.

Why Is Anthropic's Listing A Big Deal?

Anthropic's IPO is significant because it gives public-market investors direct exposure to a company developing frontier AI models. Until now, access to companies building some of the world's most advanced AI systems was largely limited to private investors, venture capital funds and institutional backers.

Anthropic is also the first major pure-play frontier AI company to enter the public markets. Its performance could influence how investors value other AI businesses, including companies involved in developing models, providing computing infrastructure and building AI-powered products.

The $81.3 billion public offering also surpassed the previous record set by SpaceX, which raised around $75 billion in its June listing.

The overall Anthropic transaction was even larger. Alongside the public offering, the company raised another $26 billion through a private placement, taking the total deal size to $107.3 billion.

What Does Anthropic Do?

Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI researchers, including siblings Dario Amodei and Daniela Amodei, Anthropic develops artificial intelligence models under the Claude brand.

Claude competes with other major AI assistants and models, including OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini. However, Anthropic's business extends beyond its chatbot. Its models are used for software development, coding assistance, enterprise applications and AI-powered workplace tools.

The company has built a significant business around corporate customers that pay to use its models. Revenue is largely generated through usage-based pricing, where customers pay according to the volume of information processed by the AI models.

It also earns money through paid subscription plans, including Claude Pro and Claude Max. Its focus on coding and enterprise applications has helped it attract businesses looking to integrate AI into their operations.

How Fast Is Anthropic Growing?

Revenue growth is one of the biggest attractions for investors. Anthropic reported revenue of $41 million in 2023. This increased to $386 million in 2024 and $4.59 billion in 2025.

The growth accelerated sharply in 2026. For the six months ended June 2026, the company reported revenue of $16.29 billion, compared with $1.16 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier.

That represents more than a 14-fold increase in just one year. The numbers show how quickly demand for advanced AI models is translating into business revenue. However, the company still has to demonstrate that this growth can be sustained while bringing down its costs.

Is Anthropic Profitable? Here's The Catch

Despite its rapid revenue growth, Anthropic has not yet established a track record of profitability. Its business requires enormous investments in computing infrastructure, data centres, specialised chips and research.

The company reported an operating loss of $693 million in the first half of 2026, down from $2.14 billion in the corresponding period of 2025. Its prospectus also disclosed cumulative net losses, including a reported loss of $104 billion for the nine months ended September 2026.

However, this figure needs context. Around $94.3 billion of the reported loss came from changes in the fair value of convertible notes, derivative liabilities and other financing instruments. These accounting adjustments were largely driven by the increase in the company's valuation and should not be confused with cash operating losses.

The underlying business still faces significant spending requirements. Computing power is among its biggest expenses. Anthropic spent around $18.8 billion on compute during the first nine months of 2026, according to its disclosures.

The company has also disclosed approximately $895.4 billion in aggregate committed spending under purchase commitments and lease agreements, including future data centre and computing capacity. These commitments highlight the scale of investment required to remain competitive in the AI race. They also represent a major financial risk if demand or revenue growth fails to meet expectations.

Who Are Anthropic's Biggest Competitors?

Anthropic enters the public markets at a time when competition in artificial intelligence is intensifying.

Its biggest competitors include:

OpenAI: The developer of ChatGPT, with a strong presence in consumer and enterprise AI. Google: Its Gemini models compete in consumer AI, enterprise applications and AI infrastructure. Microsoft: A major player in enterprise AI through its products and partnership with OpenAI. Meta: Competes through its Llama family of AI models and investments in AI infrastructure.

Anthropic's strength lies in its enterprise business, particularly coding and software development applications.

However, competition is not limited to developing better models. Companies must also ensure that their products are affordable, attract paying customers and generate enough revenue to cover the enormous cost of computing infrastructure.

What Does The Listing Mean For AI Stocks?

Anthropic's stock market debut is being closely watched as a test of investor appetite for the AI sector. The company's strong opening suggests that investors are still willing to pay a premium for businesses with significant exposure to artificial intelligence.

However, its first-day performance also offered a reminder that enthusiasm around AI does not automatically translate into gains for the wider technology sector.

Despite Anthropic's successful debut, several major technology and semiconductor stocks ended lower. The Nasdaq declined 2.3 per cent, while several AI-linked companies faced selling pressure.

The listing could also change how investors evaluate AI businesses. Instead of relying entirely on private funding rounds and estimated valuations, investors will now have a publicly traded benchmark to assess the sector. The bigger question is whether Anthropic can convert its rapid revenue growth into sustainable profits.

What Should Investors Keep In Mind?

The stock's first-day performance may look attractive, but investors should be careful about treating the initial rally as an indication of future returns.

Prateek Gupta, Head of Business at Mudrex, told NDTV that the listing marks an important development for the AI industry. "Anthropic's listing is a landmark moment for the AI sector. For the first time, public-market investors get direct access to a company building frontier AI models, a space that until now was mostly open to private capital. That will likely sharpen how markets price AI as long-term infrastructure rather than a short-term theme."

However, he cautioned investors against getting carried away by the excitement surrounding a high-profile IPO. "For traders and investors, especially first-timers, high-profile listings often come with sharp swings in the early days, and excitement alone shouldn't drive allocation. Diversification across assets generally helps a portfolio weather volatility better than concentrated bets. A systematic approach, investing or trading in a planned, rules-based way rather than reacting to headlines, tends to serve newcomers far better than trying to time a single event."

Gupta also pointed out that the initial sessions after a large IPO are largely about price discovery. "Experienced traders will know that the first few sessions after a large IPO are largely about price discovery, with liquidity, sentiment and positioning still settling. In that phase, disciplined position sizing and predefined risk limits matter more than conviction."

Can Indian Investors Buy Anthropic Shares?

Anthropic is listed on the Nasdaq in the US under the ticker ANT. Indian investors looking to buy its shares would need access to the US stock market through an eligible overseas investment platform or broker.

Such investments are subject to India's Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), applicable RBI rules, tax requirements and charges associated with overseas investing.

Investors should also account for currency fluctuations, since the shares are traded in US dollars. The first-day rally does not mean the stock will continue to rise. Its subsequent performance will depend on how the company delivers on its growth expectations and manages its substantial infrastructure commitments.

For now, Anthropic's listing has established a new benchmark for the AI industry. Whether it can justify a valuation approaching $2 trillion will be the bigger test.