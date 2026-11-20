Salesforce Layoff: The latest round of layoffs at Salesforce has hit a nerve among employees, with a senior manager's emotional LinkedIn post drawing widespread attention and reports of job cuts emerging from India as well.

For one employee, the news came just days before completing 12 years at the company. For others, it meant an unexpected meeting with their manager and the human resources team, followed by the news that their jobs were no longer required.

The developments have put Salesforce's latest workforce reduction under the spotlight. While the company has not disclosed the number of employees affected, reports suggest that the cuts have reached senior positions and teams in India.

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The layoffs have also brought attention to the exit packages being offered to some affected employees, including paid garden leave and additional severance compensation.

Salesforce Layoffs: What Happened?

The post that brought the latest job cuts into public view was shared by Emily M, a senior manager in IT compliance and content strategy at Salesforce.

She had spent more than 12 years at the company. In her LinkedIn post, she said she and several colleagues had been informed that their positions were being eliminated as part of another reduction-in-force exercise.

"This morning, I was notified, along with several incredible teammates, that our roles at Salesforce were eliminated as part of yet another reduction in force initiative," she wrote.

She described the experience as deeply upsetting, calling Salesforce her "DREAM job". But there was another detail that made the announcement particularly striking.

Her last day at Salesforce would fall on what would have been her 12th work anniversary. "To say I'm gutted is an understatement," she wrote, thanking colleagues who had shaped her professional journey.

Emily also said she would begin looking for another opportunity once she had come to terms with the news. She appealed to her LinkedIn network for leads, particularly in technology management, strategy, shared services, compliance and programme management.

Salesforce Layoffs Reach India: Employees Report Garden Leave

The latest round of job cuts has also reportedly affected Salesforce's India workforce. Employees have taken to anonymous workplace platform Blind to share their experiences of being laid off.

One employee, who identified themselves as a Senior Member of Technical Staff (SMTS) at Salesforce India, said the news came after a calendar invitation from the employee relations team.

The employee said they were called into a meeting with their manager and HR, where they were informed about the decision.

However, the exit arrangement came with a provision that has caught attention: garden leave. "Got laid off and am currently going through a tough time processing it. Will be put on garden leave till Feb 1," the employee wrote on Blind.

The employee said the arrangement would continue until February 1, 2027.

In simple terms, garden leave means an employee is asked to stay away from work during the notice period but continues receiving their salary and contractual benefits. The employee remains on the company's payroll even though they are no longer expected to perform regular duties.

Salesforce Severance Package: Employees Discuss Up To 21 Weeks' Pay

A separate post on Blind's India community discussed the compensation that affected employees could receive. According to the post, some packages may include around two months of paid garden leave, along with additional weeks of compensation depending on an employee's tenure and location.

"From what I've heard, the package may include around two months of garden leave, plus additional weeks of pay based on tenure and location. Some people have mentioned packages around 21 weeks, though it can vary," the employee wrote.

However, the figure of 21 weeks should not be treated as a standard severance benefit for everyone affected. These details are based on employee discussions on Blind and have not been independently confirmed by Salesforce.

The severance arrangements reportedly differ across countries. In the US, eligible Salesforce employees could receive up to 30 weeks of base pay, depending on factors such as their job level, tenure and age. These US provisions should not be confused with the reported packages being discussed by employees in India.

How Many Employees Has Salesforce Laid Off?

The actual scale of the latest workforce reduction remains unclear. Employees had been discussing the latest job cuts on Salesforce's internal Slack channels.

Some employees confirmed that layoffs had taken place during the week. One reportedly said their manager had also lost their job.

The latest developments follow earlier workforce reductions this year. According to a regulatory filing, Salesforce laid off 86 employees in California on August 7. The affected positions included roles in sales, general administration, technology and product.

Additional reductions were also reported in Washington state and outside the US. Salesforce had also undertaken a major workforce restructuring last year, redeploying around 4,000 roles, including in customer support, after AI tools reduced the need for human agents.

Is AI Behind Salesforce's Latest Layoffs?

The latest job cuts come at a time when Salesforce is facing growing questions about how artificial intelligence could reshape the traditional software business.

The company has been expanding its AI strategy, including its focus on Agentforce, while investors remain concerned about the long-term impact of AI on software-as-a-service businesses.

The connection between AI and the latest layoffs, however, has not been established. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has previously pushed back against predictions that AI would spell the end of traditional software companies. "This is not the Saaspocalypse," he said during the company's latest earnings discussion.