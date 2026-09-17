'Find Another Job By December 15': Inside Adidas India's Tech Layoffs In Gurugram

For employees at Adidas' India technology hub, Tuesday brought an unexpected town hall meeting. By the end of it, hundreds of workers were facing an uncertain future.

Adidas has cut roles in its technology team in India as part of a restructuring aimed at simplifying its operations. The German sportswear giant confirmed the job cuts on Wednesday. But it did not disclose how many employees had been affected.

"The impact of these changes is less than 20 per cent of our India Technology organisation," the company said in a statement shared with Wocult.

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However, this figure is significantly lower than an estimate circulating among people familiar with the matter. According to the Wocult report, Adidas has begun large-scale layoffs at its Gurugram India Tech Hub, affecting an estimated 350 or more employees out of a workforce of around 700.

If true, that would put the reported impact at roughly 45 to 50 per cent of the hub's workforce. Software engineers, data scientists and data engineers are among those affected, the people said.

The figures have not been independently verified. Adidas has not confirmed that the layoffs affected 350 or more employees.

What Happened At Adidas' Gurugram Tech Hub

Employees were informed about the changes during a town hall on September 15. According to people familiar with the process, affected employees were split into two groups. Some received exit letters on September 15 itself.

Others have been asked to remain with the company until December 15. Their role during this period is understood to include completing handovers to colleagues at other technology hubs.

Employees in this second group have also been given time to look for another role within the company. Those who do not find another position by December 15 have been told that it will be their last working day, the people said.

The exact severance package, notice pay and redeployment support could not be independently confirmed.

Adidas Confirms Job Cuts

Adidas confirmed that roles had been reduced in its India technology organisation but did not provide a headcount. The company said the restructuring was part of an effort to align its operating model with changing business requirements.

Here is Adidas' full statement: "As part of our ongoing efforts to align our operating model with the evolving needs of the business, we have made the difficult decision to reduce a number of roles within our Technology organisation in India. These changes are intended to simplify parts of our organisation, strengthen critical capabilities, and position adidas for long-term success in a rapidly evolving business and technology environment.

We are deeply grateful to our colleagues for their many contributions to adidas. We are committed to supporting affected employees with care, respect, and appropriate transition assistance during this time. India remains a strategically important market for adidas, and our Technology Hub continues to play a critical role in enabling the company's growth, innovation, and digital transformation ambitions."

Adidas did not specify the number or types of roles affected. The company also did not confirm whether the reported figure of 350 or more employees was accurate.

What Happens To Adidas' India Tech Operations

Adidas' Gurugram office houses its local marketing organisation as well as one of its Global Engineering Tech Hubs. The company has been expanding its technology and business operations in India. In 2024, it opened a Global Business Services centre in Chennai.

The company's website showed nearly 650 people working across its Gurugram and Chennai hubs. The latest restructuring, however, appears focused on the technology organisation.

For the employees affected, the immediate question is what comes next. Some have already received exit letters, while others have a few months to complete handovers and explore internal opportunities.

For Adidas, the company says the changes are intended to simplify its organisation and strengthen critical capabilities while keeping India an important part of its technology and digital transformation plans.