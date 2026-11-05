Meta Joins Microsoft And Google In Offering Voluntary Exit Packages To Employees: Report

Meta is reportedly preparing a voluntary redundancy programme for nearly a third of its workforce in France, joining other major technology companies, including Microsoft and Google, in offering employees exit packages amid changes in the global tech industry.

As per a report from French publication La Lettre, the Facebook and Instagram parent company is considering the departure of around 100 employees from its French subsidiary, which has a workforce of approximately 300.

The proposed exits are expected to take place through a collective negotiated termination agreement (RCC), a French employment arrangement that allows companies and employees to agree on voluntary departures.

Meta Offers Attractive Severance Package

According to the report, negotiations over the proposed agreement began in July, with November 5 set as the deadline for employees to apply.

The severance package is reportedly designed to encourage employees to opt for voluntary departures. It includes compensation equivalent to 2.15 months' salary for every year of service.

Employees may also be offered up to 10 months of paid career transition leave, during which they would receive 80 per cent of their gross salary.

Additional support, including retraining opportunities and assistance with setting up a business, is also reportedly being considered.

When contacted by French business newspaper Les Echos, Meta's French subsidiary declined to comment on the reported plan.

Meta's Job Cuts Come Amid AI Push

The reported development comes as major technology companies continue to restructure their workforces and redirect resources towards artificial intelligence (AI).

In April, Meta announced plans to eliminate around 10 per cent of its global workforce as it sought to reorganise its operations and strengthen its focus on AI.

The latest reported move in France suggests that the company is also considering workforce changes through voluntary exit arrangements rather than relying solely on compulsory redundancies.

Microsoft And Google Have Also Offered Voluntary Exit Packages

Meta's reported plan comes amid similar workforce restructuring measures at other technology giants.

Microsoft has offered voluntary retirement packages to eligible employees as part of efforts to reshape its workforce. Google has also used voluntary exit programmes and separation packages in certain parts of its business as it adjusts its operations and priorities.

The trend highlights how some of the world's biggest technology companies are using voluntary departures and workforce restructuring to manage costs, streamline operations and redirect investments towards emerging technologies, particularly AI.