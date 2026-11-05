Lost Job While On Maternity Leave, Still Praises Canva: Woman's Viral Video Sparks Reactions

An emotional video posted by a Canva employee named Shraddha has gone viral on social media after she revealed that her role was affected during the company's recent layoffs. In the video, she reflects on her time at Canva, her ongoing maternity leave and the challenges of processing the news.

Shraddha said she was struggling to come to terms with losing her job.

"Today I lost my job at Canva. I am still not able to process it. I joined Canva in 2023, and Canva was a company where I truly wanted to work. Getting a job there was like a dream come true for me. But when I received the email saying my role was impacted, I honestly did not know what to think," she said.

Despite the setback, Shraddha spoke positively about the company and said she would still recommend Canva as a workplace.

"Obviously, I feel bad. But Canva is a company I will always recommend. Even though they have let me go, I would still tell people to work there if they get the opportunity. During this difficult period, the way Canva handled the restructuring and layoffs was commendable. My three-and-a-half years there were the best years of my professional career," she said.

Towards the end of the video, Shraddha shared that she is currently on maternity leave and is not in Australia. She said Canva had supported her by allowing her to extend her maternity leave for several more months through a simple request to her manager and coach.

"I am really sad that so many wonderful people will not get the opportunity to continue their journey at Canva. I was always proud to work there," she added.

The video has resonated with many social media users, who praised her positive outlook despite the loss of her job. Several people also shared their own layoff experiences in the comments and offered encouragement, professional support, and potential job leads.

Reports say Canva recently announced a significant workforce reduction as the company adjusts to changing business conditions and the growing adoption of artificial intelligence. The company has also outlined support measures for affected employees, including severance pay, career transition assistance, healthcare support and access to professional development resources.