Qualcomm Layoffs: Qualcomm's latest round of layoffs in India has sparked an uncomfortable question for the semiconductor giant: Were employees selected for their performance or did workplace politics play a role?

While CEO Cristiano Amon has defended the restructuring as a performance-driven exercise, employee discussions on workplace networking platform Blind paint a different picture. Nearly 47.7 per cent of layoff-related discussions about Qualcomm cited workplace politics or favouritism, according to an internal AI analysis by the platform shared with People Matters.

Qualcomm Layoffs: What Did The CEO Say?

Amon had informed employees in an internal communication on October 20 that Qualcomm would undertake a "performance-focused reduction" following its annual employee reviews.

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The move, he said, was aimed at building a stronger performance culture and addressing situations where employees had "consistently fallen short of expectations".

The CEO also indicated that the restructuring would take into account changing business priorities, organisational requirements and the skills needed to support the company's future growth.

47.7% Qualcomm Layoff Discussions Cite Favouritism

According to Blind's internal AI analysis, 47.7 per cent of Qualcomm-related layoff discussions mentioned politics or favouritism. In comparison, only 34.2 per cent referred to cost or performance as a factor.

The numbers stood out when compared with discussions around layoffs at other major technology companies. At Meta, 28.6 per cent of discussions cited politics or favouritism, while 47.6 per cent pointed to cost or performance.

For Microsoft, the corresponding figures were 28 per cent and 64 per cent. At Uber, 21.1 per cent mentioned favouritism or workplace politics, against 47.4 per cent citing cost or performance.

This placed Qualcomm at the top among the four companies in terms of the share of layoff-related discussions mentioning favouritism.

What Are Qualcomm Employees Alleging?

The analysis has also highlighted some of the specific concerns being raised by employees.

Several anonymous posts allegedly accused middle managers of favouring colleagues from their hometowns, language groups or previous workplaces while deciding who should stay and who should leave.

Some employees also questioned the performance ratings used during the restructuring. Others raised concerns about possible retaliation after disagreements with managers or complaints to human resources.

There were also allegations involving remote employees and workers who were on medical or maternity leave.

One of the concerns reflected in these discussions was whether employees who had previously raised workplace grievances were treated unfairly during the selection process.

These accounts, however, remain anonymous and have not been independently verified. The findings shared by Blind also do not establish whether favouritism influenced Qualcomm's actual termination decisions.

India Accounts For Majority Of Qualcomm Layoff Discussions

The geographical breakdown of Blind's analysis is particularly significant.

As much as 87 per cent of Qualcomm-related discussions in the dataset originated in India, while the remaining 13 per cent came from the US.

Within the India-related discussions, 62 per cent were linked to Qualcomm India Pvt Ltd and another 25 per cent to the company's Bengaluru BDC facility.

The findings come amid reports that more than 1,000 jobs could be affected by Qualcomm's restructuring in India. The company has not officially confirmed this estimated number.

The reported exercise began at its Bengaluru facility on November 9, with other engineering and research teams across Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR and Chennai also expected to be affected.



{Disclaimer: It is important to note that these figures represent themes identified in employee discussions. They do not mean that 47.7 per cent of Qualcomm employees experienced favouritism or that managerial bias has been independently established.}