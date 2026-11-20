It's official. GTA 6 is the biggest entertainment product launch in history, with the video game raking in more than $2.36 billion (Rs 21,952 crore) in less than 24 hours after it went live at midnight on Thursday (Nov 19). The game has sold 24.58 million copies so far, with 75 per cent of them coming from PlayStation, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower, as cited by Deadline.

“GTA VI has captivated consumers, becoming 2026's best-selling game based on pre-orders alone, with total pre-order revenue exceeding $2 billion through launch day,” the company's SVP of Video Game Insights Karl Kontus, was quoted as saying by Deadline.

For comparison, it took its predecessor, GTA 5, released 13 years ago, three days to breach the $1 billion mark, while Avengers: Endgame reached the milestone in five days. Additionally, the highest-grossing movie this year, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, only grossed $2.5 billion during its entire theatrical run.

Originally targeted for late 2025, GTA 6 was delayed twice, with Rockstar saying it needed more time "to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect". The game reportedly cost between $1 billion and $1.5 billion to produce.

Such is the popularity of GTA 6 that Sensor Tower claimed it will reduce the time gamers spend on other single-player titles by 10 per cent. Niko Partners, a gaming market research firm, said it expects GTA 6 to make more than $3 billion in sales worldwide this year.

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GTA 6 Release

Set in the fictional state of Leonida, modelled on real-life Florida, the game features two central characters, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, a criminal couple whose relationship and adventures draw comparisons to the notorious American outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.

The game has opened to rave reviews from both critics and fans alike, who have praised the game's mature story and highly immersive gameplay that combines a lot of goodness from Rockstar's previous offering, Red Dead Redemption 2.