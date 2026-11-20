GTA 6 officially released on Wednesday (November 19) sending the gaming community into a frenzy. The game's realistic-looking virtual world (depicting Florida) is winning praise, but some of its violent gameplay sequences have sparked a debate on social media. Several clips circulating on X and other platforms show crimes and violence, which the game is known for. One of the gameplay clips shows a male character roaming around on the street and suddenly pouncing on a woman walking towards him.

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He knocks her to the ground and repeatedly punches her as she struggles to defend herself. Moments later, the woman loses consciousness. A weapons menu then appears on the screen, allowing the player to select from the available arsenal.

He then chooses a pistol and fires about two dozen shots on the lifeless body of the woman. It is this act that has triggered a debate over the game's content, with some social media users questioning the kind of behaviour it allows players to engage in.

"Anyone who does this in the game when there are thousands of interesting things to do has some kind of mental problem, there's no other explanation," commented one user.

"Yeah, but remember it's a game. And that can't be an excuse to let off the hook, or make excuses for, the a*****e who does this in real life," commented another.

"An incentive for a bunch of thugs," a third user commented. Many of them said children should be kept away from GTA 6.

Others, however, pointed out that GTA games are known for its violence and criminal ways and say if someone feels offended, the shouldn't buy it.

"Then don't buy it and don't play it, it's that simple. GTA has always been like this, and now you're coming out with this?" one user commented.

"The game gives you the freedom to do whatever you want, and that's one of the reasons for its success. I also don't agree with husbands who beat their wives. I just don't do the same," said another.

The viral clip contains disturbing scenes of graphic violence. In keeping with responsible journalism, NDTV has decided not to embed or reproduce the video.

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A community note accompanying the viral clip offered some context about the game's mechanics. It described GTA as a sandbox game, an open-world virtual environment where players can explore, experiment and make their own choices rather than follow a fixed sequence of missions.

However, it also pointed out that such freedom does not amount to an endorsement of violence. Actions such as these can attract police attention and damage a player's social standing within the game.

GTA 6 is already rated M (Mature 17+) by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB), meaning they are intended for players aged 17 and older. But parents are raising concerns about its content.

"The adult themes are incredibly inappropriate, and I don't want my kids exposed to it," Rebecca Krane from New Jersey told ABC News.

"I don't know how to shield them from this kind of content. But I absolutely don't want them playing in our home," she added.

Matthew Priest from California, meanwhile, said he doesn't approve themes in GTA 6 but trusts his sons to make responsible decisions.

"My sons are teenagers, and while I don't condone the themes in this video game, I find that they're able to make good choices and differentiate between right and wrong, even if they're exposed to this video game," Priest said.