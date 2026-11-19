India has emerged as the country with the largest reported workforce involved in the development of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), with around 1,615 developers contributing to the highly anticipated video game. The figures highlight the significant role played by Indian talent in building one of the biggest gaming franchises in the world.

According to reported figures, nearly 6,000 developers across Rockstar Games' global studios have worked on GTA 6. India leads the list with 1,615 developers, followed by the United States with 1,441, Scotland with 1,398, England with 1,208 and Canada with 267.

Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed the exact number of developers working on the game at each of its studios.

Bengaluru Plays A Major Role In GTA 6 Development

More than 1,600 developers at Rockstar Games' Bengaluru studio reportedly contributed to GTA 6. Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya highlighted the city's contribution to the global gaming project as the game arrived on November 19.

Located in Whitefield, Rockstar India's Bengaluru studio is believed to have played a significant role in developing the game's expansive open world. Its team reportedly worked on environments, assets and world-building, including Vice Beach, a location in the fictional state of Leonida.

India's contribution to the global gaming industry, however, goes back much further than GTA 6.

One of the early players in the space was Bengaluru-based Dhruva Interactive, founded by Rajesh Rao in 1997. The studio worked on several international gaming projects, including Microsoft's Forza Motorsport franchise, helping Indian developers establish a presence in the global AAA gaming industry.

What Is GTA 6 About?

GTA 6 went live in India at midnight on November 19. Set in Leonida, a fictional US state inspired by Florida, the game follows two central characters, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval.

Their criminal adventures and relationship have drawn comparisons with Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, the infamous American outlaw couple.

The game is among the most ambitious projects in the gaming industry. Its production budget has reportedly been estimated at between $1 billion and $1.5 billion, although Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed the figure. GTA 6 also reportedly requires around 212 GB of storage space, reflecting the scale of its expansive open world.