Laid Off In Germany Over Racism, Indian Man Returns And Builds Successful Business: 'Earning Rs 9.5 Lakh'

Losing a job can be one of the most humbling experiences of life. While being laid off is stressful, it can often act as a catalyst for exponential growth. A Mumbai-based game developer experienced this firsthand after being laid off in Germany almost four years ago. The firing forced him onto an entrepreneurial path that eventually yielded far greater returns than a traditional career ever could. Anul Agarwal, a game developer who works independently, recently took to social media to share how racism and internal management led to his ouster in Germany.

Agarwal detailed that he transformed a professional crisis into a highly lucrative venture, which proved that the end of employment can also mark the beginning of a new journey.

"I was laid off from my job in Germany as a Game Producer 3.5 years ago. Racism plus internal mismanagement led to this," said Agarwal in an X (formerly Twitter) post, adding: "Coming from a tier-2 town in India, it was a great opportunity and learning experience, but then I decided to come back to India and build my own games."

Agarwal said his decision to return to India and focus on independent game development started paying off. He revealed that he was now close to earning $10,000 (approximately Rs 9.52 lakh) a month in profits through his apps, games and content creation efforts.

"And I am close to hitting $10k/mo in profits with my apps/games/content. Building in public earned me good collaborations and freelance work via LinkedIn," said Agarwal, adding that he had earned close to Rs 4.7 lakh on X as well.

"Building in public is always good if you have an interesting way to tell your stories. Approximately 70 million+ players across my various web/mobile games. Building more solid games this year, stay tuned."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Crazy Comeback'

As the post gained traction, social media users praised agarwal for the 'crazy comeback', highlighting that building your own thing is the best way to make money.

"Awesome journey, congrats. Would like to play some of your games," said one user, while another added: "Crazy comeback. From getting laid off to hitting $10k/mo and 70M players is wild. Respect for turning it around instead of quitting."

A third commented: "Having a job is the biggest mistake a man can make. When you are free you can build whatever you want how you want when you want. Best thing to happen."

A fourth said: "Brutal way to get pushed out, but building your own thing after the setback is the best revenge. Respect for the comeback."