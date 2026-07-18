"Worthless, Devoid Of Credibility": Mojtaba Tears Into Trump Over Iran Deal

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, in a new statement on Saturday, said that US President Donald Trump's signature on the interim deal signed by both countries last month was "worthless and invalid".

The comments came hours after a negotiator said Iran was suspending its commitments to the interim deal signed about a month ago.

As renewed hostilities flared on Saturday, Khamenei vowed to teach the United States, who he referred to as Satan, "unforgettable lessons".

"Now that the American enemy seeks to incite war and bear its most serious consequences, it should know that the dear Iranian nation and the axis of resistance have unforgettable lessons to offer it," he said.