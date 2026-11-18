Pakistan's Climate Minister Musadik Malik, who will represent his country at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Delhi this week, has a history of aggressive comments that are relevant to the subject at hand, particularly when it comes to water-sharing. Malik had made such remarks earlier this year, over India having unilaterally suspended the Indus Waters Treaty a day after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 last year.

"Whoever touches our water, their hands would be cut off," Malik said at a seminar in June.

At a water conference in Dushanbe, Malik warned against "water aggression", urging India to respect the 1960 treaty.

On whether he would be raising the issue in New Delhi -- the first trip to India by a Pakistani federal minister since Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended an SCO meet in Goa in 2023 -- Malik has reportedly said it's "not a bilateral negotiation". It is also the first trip by a Pakistani leader to India since Operation Sindoor, India's military retort after the Pahalgam terror attack in May 2025.

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New Delhi had formally extended in October the invitation for the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, being held between November 20 and 22, to Pakistan's Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi. Islamabad subsequently nominated Musadik Malik to participate instead. Pakistan's Foreign Office said the government "remains committed to promoting dialogue among civilisations". Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on X that Pakistan, which is chairing the SCO Council of Heads of State (CHS) in 2026-27, will participate in the dialogue.

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On Friday, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said Pakistan was expected to attend the event. He also said China, Kazakhstan, Iran, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan were among 15 countries confirming participation. India is hosting the meeting at the historic Purana Qila in Delhi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced India's plan to host the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum while addressing the organisation's Council of Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on October 20.

The SCO has 10 members: China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Belarus. Plus, there are invitees.

The Civilisational Dialogue Forum is India's flagship SCO initiative. Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed it, and this year is its first edition. Officials said the forum aims to promote cultural understanding, shared heritage, and people-to-people exchanges among SCO member states and partner countries.