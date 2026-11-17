India's invite to Pakistan for the SCO Civilisational Dialogue and the neighbouring country's acceptance of it has triggered a political showdown in India, with the Opposition questioning the government's stand on Pakistan terror.

Pakistan on Saturday announced that Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik would participate in the SCO event hosted by India at the historic Purana Qila in Delhi later this month.

India had announced on October 28 that invitations had been extended to all SCO members, including Pakistan, in keeping with established practice. It was perhaps for the first time that New Delhi extended an invitation to a Pakistani minister to attend an event in India after last May's military hostilities following Operation Sindoor.

According to a statement by the Pakistan Foreign Office, the event would bring representatives from SCO member states to discuss issues related to civilisational dialogue and cultural understanding.

"The government of Pakistan remains committed to promoting dialogue among civilisations and fostering people-to-people contacts within the SCO framework in a spirit of mutual respect," the statement said.

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Questioning the invite, Congress MP Manish Tewari asked what had changed since the Pahalgam terror attack to warrant an invite to Pakistan. "As far as the SCO is concerned, it is a multilateral platform. Representatives of all member countries will attend it; there is nothing unusual about that. The fundamental question is: from the time of the terrorist attack in Baisaran, where people were targeted and killed in the name of religion, to November 2026, what has actually changed?"

Former Foreign Minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid slammed the government, saying that its policy towards Pakistan is unclear. "The government's policy is never clear. What kind of policy is this? Whatever they intend to show, do, or say, they should at least make it clear. That way, we can formulate our response once we have a clear understanding of their position," he said.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said that it is in Pakistan's interest to improve its relations with India by giving up terrorism. "Pakistan should improve its relations with India for its own benefit. If they pick fights, it will lead to their own destruction. They promoted terrorism, and today look at it - terrorists are entering police stations and killing the police and the army. There is no law and order, and people are fleeing the country," he said.

India has consistently raised the issue of cross-border terrorism at the SCO, maintaining that the grouping must adopt a united approach against terrorism and its financing, without double standards.

Last week Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had said that he was "hopeful" that Pakistan will also attend the event to be held here from November 20-22. He told reporters that Pakistan's civilisational and cultural evolution is "not different from us".

"It is less than 80 years since they separated from us (referring to the 1947 Partition of the Indian subcontinent); their evolution has happened parallelly with us. Therefore, there doesn't seem to be a possibility that they will have any differences over this (cultural civilisation) subject," the Union minister said.

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017. Iran became a member in 2023.

In October 2024, Islamabad hosted the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting, which Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar attended on behalf of his prime minister.

India last month sent its SCO National Coordinator Alok Dimri to Islamabad for a preparatory meeting for the next SCO Council of Heads of State.