An oil tanker caught fire after hitting a naval mine in the eastern Strait of Hormuz near Oman, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said in a post on X. This is said to be the fourth such attack in the past 24 hours in the region. The Iranian Navy also confirmed the incident, adding that the tanker has sustained "significant damage".

The UKMTO said it received a report of a tanker involved in an attack while transiting the Strait of Hormuz near Oman. It said the vessel was disabled and its engine room caught fire. The crew, it added, is safe and details about the extent of damage are yet to come.

The Iran Navy said the tanker was travelling in a restricted area with its navigation switched off.

"The offending tanker, which was travelling in the restricted area east of the Strait of Hormuz, had turned off its navigation systems," the Navy's Public Relations department said in a statement carried by Iranian state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

The Iranian Navy said the result of any illegal movement, without coordination with the armed forces, and against regulations, is encountering mines and fires.

READ | 4 Oil Tankers Struck By Explosions In Strait Of Hormuz: Iran

Asserting that safe passage requires coordination with the Iranian forces, the Navy further insisted on ships adhering to maritime regulations while travelling in the region.

The incident comes a day after another oil tanker caught fire in the Hormuz after being struck by an "unknown projectile", leading to fire in the engine room, the UK Marine Trade Operations said. Security monitor Vanguard identified the tanker as the Panama-flagged ON PHOENIX and said it was hit three nautical miles off Oman. Both agencies said all crew were safe.

Hours before this, two oil tankers hit naval mines, which Iran said happened while the ships were trying to "slip through a prohibited route in the Strait of Hormuz". The incident led to explosion and fire on the vessels.

On multiple occasions, Iran has warned shipping operators against entering the restricted maritime area which has witnessed weeks of curbs and continuous conflict since US-Israel's war against Iran began in February this year.

Tehran has strictly advised shipping operators to follow the guidelines issued by the forces and use the designated route in Strait of Hormuz, which remains heavily guarded and at the centre of US-Iran war.