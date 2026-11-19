Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has said that three oil tankers caught fire after hitting mines east of the Strait of Hormuz, alleging that the vessels ignored warnings from its naval forces while navigating through restricted areas with their navigation systems disabled.

According to Al Jazeera, the IRGC said the tankers had been operating in restricted areas despite warnings issued by Iranian naval forces. It alleged that the vessels had switched off their navigation systems while navigating through the area.

The IRGC, in a statement carried by Iran's state-run IRIB news agency, also said that passage through the strategic waterway must be coordinated with Iranian authorities. This comes amid heightened tensions over maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, the United States earlier carried out precision strikes on an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) missile launch site on Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, in response to Iran's earlier attack on a US military base in Bahrain, Al Jazeera reported, citing a US military official.

According to Al Jazeera, the US official said the strike was carried out in self-defence in response to what Washington described as Iran's aggression against US soldiers and military assets. The official added that US aircraft targeted the IRGC missile launch site on Qeshm Island using precision munitions.

The developments come amid escalating tensions in and around the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, where at least five vessels have reportedly been hit recently.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that multiple drones launched by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) towards a US radar system at an airbase in Bahrain were "intercepted". The drones "were intercepted without any damage to US equipment or personnel", CENTCOM said, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

Separately, a local official on Iran's Qeshm Island was quoted in Iranian media as saying that the island had been hit by several US strikes, which caused no damage to infrastructure.

Iran's military has also warned ships against taking what it described as "fake American routes" through the waterway. Iran has further claimed to have downed two United States drones in separate incidents over the Strait of Hormuz.

Amid the escalating situation, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf have rejected reports alleging that Tehran is formulating plans to target senior Trump administration officials in Washington, DC, using chemical weapons or a "dirty bomb", accusing pro-Israel media of spreading propaganda. In a post on X on Tuesday (local time),

Araghchi dismissed the reports, alleging that they were part of an attempt to create support for a potential conflict with Iran.

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