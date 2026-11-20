For generations of children, clutching a bundle of "Children Bank of India" toy notes was the ultimate pretend fortune. For a Gujarat spice merchant, however, that childhood play money became a Rs 40 lakh nightmare, until his family turned the tables and fooled the fraudsters straight into a police trap.

Under the guise of a fictitious firm, Angadia, a syndicate promoted low-cost cash transfer services through Google. Looking to transfer Rs 40 lakh from Nagpur to Unjha without paying steep market commissions, the family behind BB Traders contacted the firm on November 16.

The next day, two couriers met the trader's relatives near Unjha's Shak Market and handed over a bag packed with eight crisp, bank-strapped bundles. Seeing genuine banknotes on the top and bottom of each stack, the Unjha team alerted their contact in Nagpur to release Rs 40 lakh in cash to the gang's local contact.

It was only after the dust settled and the straps came off that the family discovered the truth - sandwiched between the real notes were stacks of worthless play money.

The Counter-Sting

Refusing to let the fraudsters walk away with their money, the family decided to play the gang at its own game.

Posing as fresh clients looking to move Rs 10 lakh from Ahmedabad to Karnataka, they dialed up the same fraudsters, who took the bait eagerly for another quick score and promised a 24-hour delivery.

The family then alerted Ghatlodia Police Inspector PJ Pandya on the night of November 19, and his team laid an ambush near Ahmedabad's Parasnagar petrol pump. The moment two couriers arrived and flashed the cash bundles, officers closed in and arrested them. In Karnataka too, local police simultaneously swooped in on a third operative waiting to collect the real cash payout hundreds of miles away.

Delhi-Based Masterminds Run The Syndicate

Behind the deception was a surprisingly low-cost courier network, which is run from Delhi. The two men arrested in Ahmedabad - Rahul Singh Thakur, 23, from Delhi and Malchand Sharma, 30, from Bikaner- were carrying 17 bundles stuffed with 1,666 fake 500 notes stamped with "Indian Entertainment Bank" and "Children Bank of India."

According to in-charge ACP AV Parmar, these foot soldiers rode trains across states to deliver fake bundles for a small commission of Rs 5000 per trip, while the Delhi-based masterminds pocketed the real fortunes.

With three accused now in custody, and the Karnataka suspect en route to Ahmedabad for questioning, Ghatlodia police have booked the syndicate under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The hunt is now on for three accomplices, Gajanan Sharma, Dhanraj, and Varun, who are on the run as investigators work to get hold of the Delhi kingpins and find out how many other unsuspecting merchants across India were left holding toy money.