The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad has dismantled a ring accused of siphoning crude oil from an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation facility and transporting it in an ONGC-marked tanker to Ahmedabad for sale, arresting six men during a raid in the Vatva GIDC area.

Acting on intelligence gathered by Deputy Superintendent of Police S.L. Chaudhary, an ATS team moved in on a parking plot owned by Happybhai Bharwad behind Panchratna Flora Flats near Vanzol Ring Road, Ahmedabad.

At the site, officers discovered crude oil being pumped through a pipe from an ONGC tanker into a tank mounted on an Eicher truck. According to the ATS, questioning the six men detained at the location indicated that roughly 8,000 liters of crude oil had been drawn from ONGC oil well no. 26 at Sarsav in Kheda district using a casing valve and a fighter pump before being brought to the city for illegal disposal.

The case highlights vulnerabilities around oilfield logistics and transport assets, with an ONGC-branded tanker and a contract worker allegedly linked to the operation. Investigators said the group coordinated to move the stolen oil from the Kheda wellhead and transfer it between vehicles at the Ahmedabad parking lot ahead of a planned sale.

Police seized about 8,000 liters of crude oil valued at roughly Rs 4 lakh, comprising around 4,500 liters in the ONGC tanker and 3,500 liters in the Eicher truck tank. Along with the oil, officers confiscated the ONGC tanker, the Eicher truck, five mobile phones and other equipment, placing the total value of seized property at Rs 22.35 lakh.

A criminal case has been registered at the Gujarat ATS police station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Essential Commodities Act. Those arrested were identified as Gaffar Abdulbhai Rangrej, 61, Mohsin Rafikbhai Rangrej, 35, Mohammad Javed Mohammad Sabir Rangrej, 44, Bhikhabhai Kalabhai Chauhan, 46, Nasiruddin alias Vicky Tajuddin Malek, 42, and Raysangbhai Bachubhai Thakor, 40, while Usman alias Tikdi of Danilimda has been declared wanted as the investigation continues.