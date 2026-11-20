A tanker caught fire after being struck by an unknown projectile while sailing outbound through the Strait of Hormuz, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Friday.

The British navy-affiliated agency UKMTO said that the incident occurred 8 nautical miles north of the Omani town of Khasab, adding that no casualties or environmental impact were reported.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said shortly afterwards that an oil tanker had caught fire after hitting a mine while attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz near Khasab, Iranian state media reported.

Khasab lies on Oman's Musandam Peninsula at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway that carried nearly one-fifth of global crude oil supplies before the US-Israeli conflict with Iran.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has been disrupted since Iran moved to close the waterway following the eruption of the conflict on February 28.

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