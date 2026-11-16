Oil Tanker On Fire After Being Hit By "Unknown Projectile" In Hormuz Strait

An oil tanker was set on fire by an attack in the Strait of Hormuz, which has been blockaded by Iran throughout the Middle East war, two maritime monitors said on Monday.

The ship was exiting Hormuz near the Omani coast when an "unknown projectile" struck, causing a fire in the engine room, the UK Marine Trade Operations said.

Security monitor Vanguard identified the tanker as the Panama-flagged ON PHOENIX and said it was hit three nautical miles off Oman. Both agencies said all crew were safe.

Iran has heavily restricted traffic through Hormuz, insisting vessels use routes it has authorised. It has regularly targeted ships that transit without its authorisation.

Earlier, Iran's military forces said three oil tankers struck naval mines while attempting to transit Hormuz.

"A few hours ago, two oil tankers struck a naval mine while attempting to use the illegal southern shipping route," the Revolutionary Guards, the ideological arm of the military, said in a statement.

"Several very powerful explosions lit up the sky over the Strait of Hormuz for hours," it added, noting that six tankers had caught fire and sunk in the waterway since Sunday.

Separately, Iran's army said a third oil tanker caught fire on Monday and was "left immobilised after striking a naval mine in the prohibited zone east of the Strait of Hormuz".

It was not immediately clear whether the ON PHOENIX was among the vessels referred to in the Iranian statements.

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