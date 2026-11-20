Cyber security chief Sean Cairncross was fired from his post, a source close to the White House told AFP on Thursday, following major outages and growing concerns about AI threats.

US President Donald Trump fully supported the firing because Cairncross lacked proper credentials to perform the job, the source said.

His role will be filled in an acting capacity by current Defence Department Chief Information Officer Kirsten Davies, who has more appropriate credentials and has been Senate-confirmed, the source said.

In recent days and weeks, major outages in America have disrupted travel, communications and e-commerce for countless users, but also affected a top-secret internal communications network at the National Security Administration.

Prior to serving as National Cyber Director, Cairncross filled various roles as a White House insider during Trump's first term.

Prior to that, Cairncross worked as the Republican National Committee's Chief Operating Officer for the 2016 election cycle.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)