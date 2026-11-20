Ramayana: Rise of the Legend continues its box office run, with the film inching closer to Dangal's record of being the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide.

After completing 15 days in theatres, the film has collected approximately Rs 1,547.15 crore globally. However, it still has a considerable distance to cover before it can claim the top spot.

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana earned Rs 19.35 crore net in India on Day 15 from 21,437 shows. The Hindi version contributed Rs 14 crore from 17,661 shows.

Overseas, the film added Rs 14 crore to its collection on the same day, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 515 crore.

With this, the film's worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 1,547.15 crore.

Ramayana vs Dangal At Worldwide Box Office

Despite its impressive run, Ramayana is still approximately Rs 523.15 crore short of surpassing Dangal's lifetime worldwide collection of Rs 2,070.30 crore.

For Ramayana to become the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide, it will need to maintain its momentum and add another Rs 523 crore to its existing collection.

Dangal, starring Aamir Khan, was released in 2016 and went on to achieve massive success, particularly in international markets. Its worldwide collection of Rs 2,070.30 crore has remained a benchmark for Indian cinema.

Whether Ramayana manages to surpass this record will depend on how the film performs in the coming days and weeks. For now, the film has crossed the Rs 1,500-crore milestone worldwide and has its sights set on one of Indian cinema's biggest box office records.

