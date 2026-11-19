The war against Iran has cost the US military more than $48 billion since the United States and Israel launched the conflict in late February, a Pentagon official said Thursday.

That figure is an increase of roughly 26 percent from one previously provided by the Congressional Budget Office, which put the cost of the war at $38 billion as of August 1.

"As of November 13, it was $48.3 billion," Arthur Miller, the Pentagon's deputy comptroller, told lawmakers.

"That number includes munitions, equipment replacement costs, and operational cost," Miller said during a hearing on his nomination as assistant secretary of the Navy for financial management.

The figure does not include damage to US bases in the Middle East, some of which have been hit hard by Iranian drone and missile attacks, nor does it take into account the harm to the global economy.

The war has caused widespread economic fallout, with Iran seeking to block commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz waterway -- a vital conduit for shipments of crude and gas -- and its Houthi allies in Yemen targeting Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure and shipping.

The United States has meanwhile blockaded Iran's ports -- an effort involving a major US naval presence in the Middle East, including aircraft carriers.