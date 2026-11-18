Iran's army chief said on Wednesday that Tehran's response to any new attacks by the United States would be "more devastating" and directed at both US forces and their allies.

"Should the enemy make a mistake and repeat actions that have previously led them to despair, our response -- directed at both the enemy and their backers -- will undoubtedly be even more devastating and will know no geographical boundaries," Amir Hatami said, according to Iran's Fars news agency.

Iran has been at war since February 28 when US-Israeli strikes killed Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran responded by launching missiles and drones at countries across the region, while the militant groups it backs in Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq also entered the fray.

On Wednesday, Bahrain and Kuwait said that they had repelled air attacks launched against them following US strikes on an Iranian island in the Strait of Hormuz the day before.

"The enemy is preparing its forces; but the armed forces are monitoring their movements closely and vigilantly," said Hatami.

This week, the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier arrived in the Middle East, bringing the number of American carrier strike groups in the region to three.

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