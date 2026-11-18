UAE state oil firm ADNOC said Wednesday that a crew member was missing after a ship belonging to the company was struck the night before in the Strait of Hormuz.

"All other crew members have been safely evacuated from the vessel. Eleven sustained injuries and where required are receiving medical care," ADNOC said, adding that search and rescue operations were continuing.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)