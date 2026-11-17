After facing some health concerns, Amitabh Bachchan is back as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. In the latest episode, the veteran actor recalled the time he almost drowned while kayaking in Nepal.



Speaking to a contestant, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that while he was shooting for a film in Nepal, someone told him to go kayaking. The incident turned almost fatal for him.



Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Almost Drowning



Bachchan said that he was initially reluctant to go kayaking but decided to eventually do so. The actor recalled that the kayak was very narrow and he struggled to get into it for about 45 minutes.



Things got worse soon. The boat capsized while Bachchan was paddling. The actor added, “I was supposed to turn the boat one way, but I turned it the other way, and the boat capsized. When it overturned, I had been told that if such a situation arose, I should push my hands upwards from underwater so that the boat would right itself.”



The move did not work out. Instead of trying to get the boat upright again, Bachchan decided to attract the attention of people nearby. The Sholay star said he waved his hands around so that someone would realise he was almost drowning.



The actor described this experience as “frightening” and added that nobody came to his rescue for some time.



He explained, “You won't believe it, but nobody came to rescue me. On top of that, we were shooting a film, and the film's hero himself was drowning. Imagine they would have had to continue working with the other hero. However, someone standing near the waterfall realised that something was seriously wrong, and somehow managed to pull me out.”



Bachchan said that the experience was “quite an ordeal”. The actor mentioned that getting him out of the water “proved to be quite difficult” but people finally managed to help him.



Amitabh Bachchan's Upcoming Projects



Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. He will feature next in Kalki 2, the sequel to director Nag Ashwin's sci-fi movie. The actor will also star in the upcoming courtroom drama Section 84.



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