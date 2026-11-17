Ananya Panday has had enough of the nepotism tag being attached to her. While the actor acknowledged her privilege, she also revealed having immense gratitude for the life she gets to live.

At the HindustanTimes Leadership Summit in New Delhi, Ananya addressed the nepotism debate that has followed her since her debut in Student of the Year 2.

“I think there is no point in not acknowledging it. I am very proud to be my father's daughter. I don't ever not want to be associated with Chunky Panday, so I don't want to have any negative connotation with that association,” Ananya said, adding, “Contrary to whatever people may believe about me, I wake up every day and thank God I get to live my dream. I am lucky, privileged.”

The actor also defended her generation, stating that she is not buying the stereotypes surrounding Gen Z. “I think Gen Z is badnaam for no reason, honestly!” Ananya shared.

Explaining that the younger generation simply defines success differently, Ananya said, “Just the definition of success is different. Maybe for the old generation, while growing up, there was only one kind of success. You had to follow a certain path to get that. Gen Z is a little different. I thrive on chaos and love working for as many hours as possible. But maybe someone else in my generation is equally successful and doesn't work as hard. That's their way of doing it.”

Ananya Panday was recently seen in Chand Mera Dil. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film also starred Lakshya Lalwani in the lead role. The film released in the theatres earlier this year but failed to make an impact at the box office. Up next, Ananya will be seen in the second season of Call Me Bae.

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