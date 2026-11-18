He was trapped last week, too. In an update then, officials said he was on the run. Nearly a week later, Lateef Bhat, a 22-year-old Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, was killed on Wednesday by security forces while he was hiding in a mosque in Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Before he was gunned down, security officials made a video call to him, urging him to surrender. He refused.

READ | Lashkar Terrorist Lateef Bhat Killed In J&K Encounter. He Was Hiding Inside Mosque

"Mujhe Allah se mulaqat karna hai, main bahut khush hoon. Mere saath Allah pak hi hai (I am going to meet Allah; I am very happy. Allah the Almighty is with me)," Lateef, who was involved in an attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) checkpoint on November 11 in Akhran village near Mir Bazaar in Kulgam, is heard saying on the video call.

"Tumhare saath hi hain hum (We are with you)," the officer told him, directing him to surrender.

The 22-year-old, who was among the most wanted local terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir, stood his ground.

READ | 'Category A' Terrorist Lateef Bhat Meets His End Exactly A Year After Joining Lashkar In J&K

Nearly two hours before the official confirmation of Lateef's death in the encounter, the CRPF chief GP Singh posted a celebratory message.

"Congratulations guys. Some dishes are best served cold, even in cold weather," he said at 9:42 am.

Srinagar and most other places in Kashmir experienced the first sub-zero night of the season as the temperature plunged below the freezing point, officials said on Tuesday.

Taking its cue from the top officer, the J&K Police put out a message on X at 10:20 am: "You Can Run But You Can't Hide."

For security personnel on ground, the situation was different and volatile.

"We made extensive efforts to appeal to him to surrender and spoke with him. I personally had a video call with him, and I spoke with him for a fairly long time through a phone provided inside. We tried hard to persuade him to surrender, telling him that he is still young and has his whole life ahead of him. He did not agree and entered a mosque and opened fire around 2:45 am," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kulgam Anayat Ali told news agency ANI.

With time and daylight on their side, the forces, in line with the standard operating procedures, cordoned off the area and exercised maximum restraint to ensure minimal damage to the mosque, the officer said.

A file photo of Lashkar commander Lateef Bhat

Photo Credit: PTI

The encounter dragged on.

A little after 11 am, the Kashmir Police posted on X that he had been "neutralised".

"The body of one neutralised terrorist, along with a weapon, have been recovered from the encounter site. The killed terrorist neutralised during the joint operation is identified as Mohd Lateef Bhat R/o Khrewan, Kulgam," the post read.

Kulgam SSP Anayat Ali said Lateef had joined the Lashkar last year and was heavily self-radicalised. He was receiving instructions from across the border to disrupt peace, tourism, and the economy after carrying out 3-4 ruthless attacks, the officer said.

Security personnel flash victory and thumbs-up signs from inside a vehicle after gunning down top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Lateef Bhat

Photo Credit: PTI

Two days ago, security forces had intercepted Lateef Bhat and his associate, Umar Nasir, in the Laroo village of Kulgam. During the encounter, Umar Nasir was killed, while Lateef Bhat managed to escape from the spot.

The security forces launched multiple cordon and search operations in different villages of Kulgam following suspected terrorist movement in the area.

In this undated CCTV grab Lashkar commander Lateef Bhat, left, is seen walking alongside his associate Umar Nisar

Photo Credit: PTI

Before joining the terror group, Lateef Bhat, a resident of Kulgam, worked as a carpenter. He had enrolled at Government Degree College in Kulgam for a bachelor's degree but dropped out.

He was an active "local commander" of LeT in south Kashmir and was also under investigation for his alleged role in an attack in Anantnag on July 22 this year, which killed a police officer.

His name had also surfaced in connection with the killing of two migrant labourers in Kulgam on August 1.