One of the most wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, Lateef Bhat, was shot dead in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district today. He was the only active local terrorist in Kashmir valley, sources have said.

The police said he was trapped inside a mosque during the operation and was given a chance to surrender but he refused. No damage was caused to the mosque during the operation.

Lateef Bhat was under what is called 'Category A' terrorist affiliated with the Pakistan-based terror group LeT. He was 23 and a resident of Kulgam district in South Kashmir.

Those under 'Category A' are active terrorists who have been involved in attacks and other terror activities, which makes them high-priority targets.

He headed the LeT's terror activities in the area and kept links with The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the LeT. He was associated with the Kashmir Revolutionary Army (KRA).

According to security agencies, Lateef Bhat had been active in terrorist attacks since November 18, 2025. Exactly a year later, the terrorist met his end. He was among the most wanted local terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir, facing allegations of involvement in numerous terror-related incidents. Security agencies had been searching for him for a long time.

Before joining the terror group, Lateef Bhat worked as a carpenter. He completed Class 8 at a school in Bhan and Class 12 at another school in Ashmuji. Then he enrolled at Government Degree College in Kulgam for a bachelor's degree but dropped out. His carpentry work began after that before he disappeared from home on November 18, 2025 to join the Lashkar.

The killing of Lateef Bhat is significant for security agencies as he was an active so-called "local commander" of LeT in south Kashmir. He was also under investigation for his alleged role in an attack in Anantnag on July 22 this year, which killed a police officer. Then his name surfaced in connection with the killing of two migrant labourers in Kulgam on August 1.

The security forces had previously conducted multiple cordon-and-search operations to find him. In December 2025, an operation was launched in Anantnag to capture him but he managed to break through the cordon and escape.

The police are working to gather information about his network, aides and handlers based in Pakistan. A major aspect of the investigation concerns who all gave him weapons and logistical support, and how he managed to evade security agencies for so long.

Lateef Bhat's name surfaced following an attack on a checkpost of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Kulgam on November 11, which left three CRPF personnel injured. The police said Lateef Bhat and an aide, Umar Nisar Dar, conducted reconnaissance of the area prior to the attack. CCTV footage of the terrorists checking the area before the attack and running away after the attack has been retrieved.

A local resident identified as Umar Nisar Dar was also working with Lateef Bhat. According to the police, Dar had been providing shelter and logistics support to Lateef Bhat for the last five-six months.

On November 16, Dar was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Kulgam but Lateef Bhat managed to run away. Following this, the security forces intensified their search and launched a large-scale operation.

This morning, the security forces got information that he was hiding in a mosque in Kulgam. The forces in order to catch him alive told him on video call to surrender but he refused.

The police said he opened fire on security forces at 2.45 am. The security forces immediately retaliated and used great restraint to ensure the mosque remained undamaged.