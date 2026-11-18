Lateef Bhat, one of the most wanted terrorists, was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district today, in a major blow to the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Bhat, 22, Lashkar's last known active local terrorist in Kashmir Valley, was behind an attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) checkpoint on November 11 that left three personnel injured.

He joined LeT exactly a year ago, on November 18, 2025, and was trapped in Zangalpora, Devsar, after an eight-day-long cordon and search operation following the November 11 attack at Akhran, Nowpora.

READ | 'Category A' Terrorist Lateef Bhat Meets His End Exactly A Year After Joining Lashkar In J&K

His associate, Umar Nisar Dar, was killed a day earlier in the same belt.

Youth In Kashmir Have Rejected Terrorism

This year, officials say, not a single youth has joined the terror ranks. Despite Pakistan's desperate efforts at online radicalisation, it has failed to lure any youngster towards gun culture.

"Youth in the Valley have rejected terrorism and separatism. They have seen the real face of Pakistan - how they are killing Kashmiris in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) for asking for their basic fundamental rights," SP Vaid, former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, said.

"They no longer want to be used as cannon fodder by Pakistan and its terror outfits for their vested interests," he added.

A Year Of Precision Strikes

Officials attribute this year's success to unprecedented synergy between Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, CRPF and intelligence agencies - and to pinpointed information provided by locals who are now refusing to shelter terrorists. The result is a clean sweep of LeT and top leadership of Jaish-e-Mohammed, another Pak-based terror group, in 2026.

READ | J&K Op Started With "Surrender" Video Call, Ended With 'A Dish Served Cold'

The campaign began in the snow-bound forests of Kishtwar on February 22, when security forces killed Saifullah, a Jaish terrorist who infiltrated five years ago and became the mastermind of several attacks, including the July 2024 attack in which four soldiers were killed.

The pressure continued through the summer. On July 8, forces killed Lashkar terrorist Zakir Ahmad Ganai in Shopian, cutting off a key link in LeT's south Kashmir network.

On September 4, Pakistani national Yasir - one of the four senior LeT commanders who had been operating in Jammu and Kashmir since 2022 and a key figure linked to the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack group - was killed in Budgam.

READ | "You Can Run But Can't Hide": Lashkar Terrorist Killed In J&K Identified

25 days later, security forces delivered the biggest blow of the year and killed Musa alias Asif Fauji, also known as Hashim Musa, in an operation at Gurwatkalan in Budgam. Musa, a former Pakistan Army commando who had served with its elite Special Services Group (SSG) before joining the LeT after his retirement, was the key plotter of the Pahalgam attack, in which 26 civilians were killed.

Musa was the last of the four senior LeT commanders seen together in the viral photograph after Pahalgam. With his death, that entire group - active since 2022 - was wiped out.

READ | Musharraf's Guard To LeT Commander: Who Was Hashim Musa, Killed In J&K

The success was not confined to the hinterland. On October 12, LeT terrorist Muhammad Faizan was killed along with three others in Poonch's KG Sector along the Line of Control when a landmine exploded during an infiltration bid from PoK, thwarting yet another attempt by Pakistan to push in fresh terrorists.