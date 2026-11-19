Abdul Lateef Bhat, 22, a carpenter from Khrewan Chader village in Kulgam, and the last locally active terrorist in the Kashmir Valley, was killed on Wednesday morning in Zangalpora. With his death, official records will now show zero local terrorists active in Kashmir, a milestone security forces describe as historic.

Bhat's Descent Into Terrorism

It was a staggering unraveling. Bhat had studied at Bhan's Public English Medium School through Class 8, completed his schooling at Government Higher Secondary School in Ashmuji, and eventually enrolled for a bachelor's degree at Government Degree College, Kulgam. But he dropped out midway. After drifting through odd jobs-working as a carpenter and briefly as a glazier at a beading-machine unit in Khrewan-he vanished without a trace.

On November 18, 2025, Bhat went missing from his home. His family filed a missing report at Kulgam police station. Security agencies say that by then, he had been influenced by Lashkar terrorist Zakir Ahmad Ganai. Soon, a little-known outfit, the Kashmir Revolutionary Army - believed by intelligence agencies to be a shadow organisation of Lashkar-e-Taiba - announced that Bhat had joined its ranks.

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Ganai was later killed in an encounter in an orchard in Shopian, South Kashmir. However, Bhat managed to escape. After the killing of his close associate, Zakir, Bhat carried out a series of attacks in south Kashmir that made him Lashkar's most wanted man with a bounty of Rs 15 lakh.

In one of these attacks, he killed a policeman deployed for security during the Amarnath Yatra in the Lal Chowk area of Anantnag, after which the authorities had to curtail the pilgrimage along the south Kashmir route. Days later, he killed two migrant labourers working in a brick kiln in the Kelam area near Akhran village in Kulgam - the same area where last week's attack on CRPF personnel took place.

How Bhat Kept Slipping For Years

Bhat had an intimate knowledge of Kulgam's geography and weaponised it to move effortlessly through its maze of narrow bylanes, apple orchards, and unmapped dirt tracks. Constantly on the move, he rarely stayed in one shelter for long. Following an attack, rather than retreating to his familiar strongholds, he would hide in a local mosque or an abandoned government building to throw security forces off his trail.

Before every attack, he would blend into the locals and sometimes moved unarmed, flanked by two or three associates. At times, he would walk past a naka party or a security bunker undetected.

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However, CCTV footage from the past several months showed a peculiar signature of his - a gunny sack with weapons inside. In several pieces of footage, Bhat is seen travelling on foot or in a vehicle with a sack in hand, accompanied by three or four local youngsters.

How Attack On CRPF Was Planned

After killing the two migrant labourers, Bhat was told to lay low. But his mentors sitting across the border had other plans - execute a big attack and recruit youngsters. Pakistan's spy agency believed that a high-profile strike under the Lashkar commander would inspire more youngsters in the Valley to pick up the gun. They were unhappy that only one person - Umar Dar - had been recruited over the last year.

With that very purpose, he travelled to Srinagar with plans to shift his base from south Kashmir to the city.

However, his movement was caught on camera, following which police put out posters across Srinagar asking people to provide any information related to Bhat and his network. This forced Bhat to abandon his plan of carrying out an attack in Srinagar. Instead, he turned his eyes to Kulgam - his hometown - where he could easily escape and rush to a hideout.

He planned the attack meticulously. On November 10, accompanied by his accomplice Umar Nisar Dar, Bhat carried out recce in over five areas in Kulgam, including Mir Bazar, Akhran, Hablish, and Kilam, before zeroing in on Akhran.

READ | How Lateef Bhat's Killing In J&K Is A Big Blow To Lashkar

The next day, they opened fire at a CRPF checkpoint in Akhran with an AK-56 rifle. Within 15 seconds, they fired over 30 bullets. Empty cartridges recovered from the attack site helped security agencies pinpoint similarities between the Akhran attack and the one carried out by Bhat earlier.

The attack was planned well in advance and was timed to coincide with the visit of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who was in Kulgam to inaugurate the three-day Veshow Festival at Government Degree College, just 14 kilometres away.

The terrorists had planned to snatch the CRPF personnel's rifle but failed when he fought back, chased them, and foiled their plan. Three CRPF personnel sustained injuries in the attack.

A Phone Left Behind Became Bhat's Undoing

While fleeing Akhran after the attack, Bhat made one mistake that eventually became his undoing - he dropped his mobile phone. The police mined its data to map Bhat's hideouts, his movements and his entire support network.

At the same time, investigators pulled CCTV footage from dozens of cameras across south Kashmir, including the Anantnag highway and lanes of local towns, and began connecting the dots.

"The CCTV footage helped us establish where he had travelled, where he was spotted, and at what time. It narrowed down his movements completely," said a security force officer.

"And the phone he left behind exposed his entire overground network. That helped immensely," he added.

The net was closing fast. At Laroo, security forces intercepted Bhat and his accomplice Dar. In the exchange of fire that followed, Dar was killed while Bhat managed to slip away yet again.

Dar was a bread-maker from Arreh village in Kulgam who had gone missing on November 10 after sheltering Bhat for around six months. He had joined TRF immediately after the Akhran attack.

Bhat's escape was followed by a relentless, week-long manhunt across 40 villages. It ended early Wednesday, November 18, in Zangalpora.

He was hiding inside a mosque when security forces surrounded it and asked him to come out and surrender. A long video-call conversation followed, but Bhat refused before trying to escape again. As he tried to jump out of a window, forces opened fire and killed him.

With his killing, police say his entire network has been dismantled, and five other associates have been arrested. "Following the attack, resources were diverted to track down the last active local terrorist in the Valley, and the forces succeeded. It is a big achievement," a source said.