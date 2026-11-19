The FIR into the killing of two Special Police Officers (SPOs) in the Dachhan area of Kishtwar on November 11 says the two were attacked and killed by unknown terrorists while on duty. Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hamid Karra had claimed that the army shot them dead in a case of mistaken identity, but the BJP is now citing the First Information Report (FIR) to say his theory stands "demolished".

The FIR, based on information provided by the local police, says the SPOs were killed by "unknown terrorists" using illegal firearms "with the intention of spreading terror and undermining the unity and integrity of India", according to a copy accessed by NDTV.

What FIR Says

It says both men had been deputed for special duty from the Special Operations Group (SOG) camp at Kiyar to the Army camp at Tob, and were ambushed while moving from one post to another.

The FIR also records that the attackers took away the service weapons of both men.

SPO Rashpal Kumar was carrying an INSAS rifle and SPO Bhabi Chand had been issued a .303 rifle.

Investigators believe the attackers could use the missing weapons, and that recovering them could give the probe crucial leads.

What Congress Leader Claimed

Congress leader Karra told reporters earlier this week that his party's Kishtwar district president had told him the two SPOs had gone hunting. He claimed they were in civilian clothes when the army mistook them for terrorists and opened fire. The FIR does not mention hunting or army firing.

When NDTV contacted Karra, he said he was not portraying the army in a bad light and was only raising angles the police should investigate. "I am not jumping the gun. As a public representative, I am only trying to highlight different angles that I got to know from Kishtwar and therefore want the same to be investigated," Karra said.

BJP Protests

Karra's remarks led the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the BJP's youth wing, to protest against him on November 16. BJYM's J&K unit president Arun Prabhat accused Karra of insulting the SPOs and portraying the Indian Army in a bad light with the mistaken-identity theory.

"We want Karra to apologise for his insulting remarks," Prabhat said, adding, "This FIR demolished their fake narrative."