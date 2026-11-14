Bodies of J&K Special Police Officers Arrive Home Without Coffins In Truck

The bodies of Special Police Officials (SPOs) - who laid down their lives in a terror attack in Kishtwar earlier this week - were sent to their village in a dumper, triggering outrage and grief in the area.

An atmosphere of gloom turned into anger in Kiyar village on Friday when the bodies of SPOs Babi Chand and Rashpal Kumar were brought to their native area in a dumper, without coffins. Following the outrage, their last rites were performed with full honour.

Locals said no senior police officer accompanied the bodies. The sight of the two bravehearts, who had laid down their lives in the line of duty, being transported like ordinary material, left the grieving families and villagers shocked and furious.

The incident drew a sharp reaction from BJP leader and J&K Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma and Kishtwar legislator Shagun Parihar, who strongly condemned the alleged negligence. They questioned how the bodies of personnel who died for the nation could be treated with such indignity.

Villagers alleged that they were not even provided a stretcher to lift bodies. Finally, they had to take one from the army. They even alleged that, on their own, they managed to get white cloth to cover the body.

"Their bodies were brought in a dumper. Our SPOs have been dishonoured. Our bravehearts have been insulted," an emotional Shagun Parihar said while confronting the senior police officer who had reached the spot later.

She said senior officers arrived only after the issue was taken up with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Sunil Sharma spoke directly to Sinha and apprised him of the situation, including the anger and hurt among the families and locals.

He later assured the people that their concerns had been conveyed to the LG and that appropriate action would be pursued.

Later, their last rites were performed with full honour. There was a wreath-laying ceremony where Sharma laid the wreath.