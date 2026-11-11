2 J&K Special Police Officers On Patrolling Duty Go Missing, Search On

Two Special Police Officers on patrolling duty went missing in a remote area of Kishtwar district on Wednesday, following which, a massive search operation was launched in the region.

The missing SPOs, identified as 40-year-old Rashpal Kumar and 54-year-old Babi Chand, were patrolling in the Dachhan-Marwah along with the Army and were on their way to the Dherna post when they went missing, according to the initial probe.

Gunshots were also heard in the area during the daytime, said sources.

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While the mobile phones of both the security personnel initially rang, they were later switched off.

A joint search operation was launched by police and security forces in the area to look for them.

Further details are awaited.

The incident comes weeks after another SPO, 55-year-old Bashir Ahmed, was found dead near his residence in Wanipora Trigam in Kishtwar on October 16. Ahmed, who was posted at the Pedil Police Post, had gone missing while heading home from duty along with his service-issued Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) and magazine. A police investigation later established that he had been murdered by relatives over an ongoing land dispute.