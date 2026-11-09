School Children In Jammu And Kashmir Government Schools To Get Free Books, Uniforms

Jammu and Kashmir Schools: Students in Jammu and Kashmir government schools will get free textbooks and uniforms, Education Minister Shameema Firdous said on Monday. The minister said that the government is taking steps to ensure that children studying in government schools get free books and free uniforms, so that they can stand at the same level as children studying in private schools.

Speaking to reporters, Firdous said it is a very good thing that children in government schools are going to get free books and uniforms. She said this will create attraction among people towards government schools.

"Why do we give more to private schools? Our children have to work hard; they have to be brought to the same level as private school children," she said. She said the Books Day initiative has been started so that children and their parents do not face any difficulty, as many cannot afford books.

The minister said it is true that very expensive books are being sold in private institutions at present, and these institutions should reconsider this. "We will do something about it. The book sets they have kept for Rs 10,000, Rs 6,000, Rs 7,000, we are going to pass an order very soon on that," she said.

She said she will call a meeting with the Education Director and other officials in this regard. Everything should happen under discipline, and it will happen, she added.

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On the question of Jammu and Kashmir bank recruitment and age limit, the minister said it is a matter of regret that the age limit has been kept at 30 years.

"They should keep it up to 40 years, because no appointment has taken place for the last 10 years. Keeping that in view, they should reconsider this," she said.