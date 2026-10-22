Woman Dies After Stepson Pours Diesel, Burns Her Alive In Jammu

In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves across Udhampur, a 40-year-old woman, who was allegedly set on fire by her step-son inside their house in Housing Colony on Wednesday evening, succumbed to her burn injuries at Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu.

The victim has been identified as Sushma Devi, wife of Keshav Verma, resident of Housing Colony, Udhampur. She had suffered severe burn injuries covering around 70 per cent of her body after her step-son, Moksh Verma allegedly poured diesel on her and set her on fire at their residence.

Shocking visuals of the entire episode have also surfaced. In the video clip, the woman can be seen engulfed in flames, screaming for help and trying to run out of her home, while neighbours rush to her rescue and try to douse the fire.

Family members had immediately shifted her to District Hospital Udhampur. After preliminary treatment, doctors referred her to Government Medical College, Jammu, in view of her critical condition, where she succumbed to her injuries late last night.

Meanwhile, Udhampur Police have detained the accused and registered a case.

The accused is being questioned by investigating officers to ascertain the motive that led him to attack his step-mother. Investigators are also scanning the video clip which has emerged as a crucial piece of evidence. Further investigation is underway.

