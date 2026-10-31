India's 1st Public-Sector Proton Therapy Centre To Be Set Up In Guwahati

The Assam government on Saturday signed a contract with Belgium-based Ion Beam Applications (IBA) for the establishment of a Proton Beam Therapy facility at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati.

The proposed facility is expected to significantly strengthen Assam's cancer-care infrastructure and provide patients in the Northeast access to advanced treatment facilities without having to travel to other parts of the country.

Earlier, the Assam Cabinet had approved an investment of Rs 600 crore for the project, which is set to become India's first proton beam therapy centre in the public healthcare sector.

Addressing the media after the signing ceremony at the Lok Sewa Bhawan, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the machine would cost around Rs 600 crore and is expected to be installed within the next three years.

The chief minister described the development as a major milestone for Assam and the country's public healthcare system.

He also said proton beam therapy is currently among the most advanced forms of radiation treatment for cancer, while the state government would continue to monitor emerging technologies, including FLASH proton therapy and ion beam treatment, for future adoption.

Sarma further highlighted that Assam aims to provide advanced cancer treatment at affordable costs, adding that most treatments are covered under the Rs 5 lakh health insurance coverage provided through the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

Assam is emerging as a centre for medical tourism, with patients coming from Bhutan, Bangladesh, North Bengal and other parts of the Northeast for cancer treatment, he said.

Later, in a post on X, Sarma said, "I am extremely proud to share that Assam has signed the MoU to set up India's first Proton Beam Therapy centre in the public health sector at a cost of Rs 600 crore."