Assam Government Raises Orunodoi Scheme Assistance To Rs 1,500 For October As Durga Puja Gift

It can be described as a festive boost for thousands of women beneficiaries. The Assam government has decided to increase the monthly flagship scheme Orunodoi assistance from Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,500 for October as a special Durga Puja gift.

The decision was taken by the Assam Cabinet at its meeting on Thursday. The enhanced amount will be paid to beneficiaries under the Orunodoi scheme for the month of October.

The Cabinet also approved October 17, 2026, as an additional holiday for Durga Puja, taking the total number of notified Puja holidays to five.

The BJP-led Assam government relaunched the welfare scheme earlier this year as Orunodoi 3.0 following the Assembly elections held in April. Under the revamped scheme, eligible women receive Rs 1,250 per month through direct benefit transfer.

Earlier in March, the government transferred Rs 9,000 each to around 40 lakh Orunodoi beneficiaries, involving a total outlay of approximately Rs 3,600 crore. The payment included instalments for the first four months of 2026 along with a special payout for Rongali Bihu.

Orunodoi was initially launched with a monthly assistance of Rs 830 for around 18 lakh women. Over the years, the scheme's coverage has expanded to around 40 lakh beneficiaries, while the monthly assistance has been increased to Rs 1,250.

Cabinet Approves Rs 796.88-crore SWIFT Project

The Assam Cabinet also approved the implementation of the Assam Sustainable Wetland and Integrated Fisheries Transformation (SWIFT) Project, with an estimated total cost of Rs 796.88 crore.

Of the total project cost, Rs 637.504 crore will be financed through an Asian Development Bank (ADB) loan, while the Government of Assam will contribute Rs 159.376 crore.

As part of the project, restoration and rehabilitation works will be undertaken in at least 102 derelict community beels across the state.

The project is aimed at strengthening wetland management and transforming the state's fisheries sector through restoration, rehabilitation and integrated development of community water bodies.