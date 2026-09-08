Assam Government To Pay Rs 2 Lakh To Husband Of Woman Deportated To Bangladesh

The Gauhati High Court has directed the Assam government to pay Rs 2 lakh as interim compensation to the husband of Mumtaz Begum, a Bengali-speaking Muslim woman who was pushed into Bangladesh after a foreigners tribunal declared her a foreign national.

On May 30, a foreigners tribunal declared Begum a foreigner after she appeared before it following a High Court order to reconsider her case. The High Court found that the tribunal didn't consider all the evidence submitted by her.

She was then arrested and later moved to a detention centre. On June 14, she was handed over to the Border Security Force and sent back to Bangladesh through an international border point at Sribhumi district.

The order was passed by a bench of justices Kalyan Rai Surana and Susmita Phukan Khaund while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Begum's husband Mujammel Hoque, a resident of Juria in Nagaon district.

This is the first such incident where a court has imposed a cost on the state for pushing a person into Bangladesh, in violation of deportation rules.

"As the detenue (the woman) has been expelled out of India without providing any information to the petitioner (the woman's husband) or any adult family member... as an interim palliative measure, the court is inclined to direct the Assam government to pay an interim compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the petitioner," the bench said in its order.

The bench directed the state government to pay the amount within 60 days and ruled that the petitioner could seek more relief from a civil court.