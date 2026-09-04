Assam Signs MoUs With 6 Firms, IIT Madras To Bring AI To Schools

The Assam government on Friday signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with six companies and IIT Madras to promote the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technology in the education sector.

Under the initiative, AI-based platforms will initially be introduced in selected schools to assist teachers with lesson planning, improve teaching methods and support student learning.

An AI platform developed by IIT Madras will be piloted in 50 schools across Assam. Another AI-based platform will be used to help students learn languages and mathematics.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said the initiative was aimed at strengthening students' creativity, skills and overall capabilities while helping teachers make more effective use of technology in classrooms.

He said the government would focus on capacity building to ensure that students could be trained effectively and teachers were equipped to use AI-based platforms for lesson planning and classroom instruction.

Pegu also said technology would increasingly be used in the examination system, with several examinations being conducted online or through virtual platforms wherever feasible. Physical examinations, however, would continue wherever necessary.

On the financial arrangements, Pegu said the participating companies would bear the major expenses, while the state government would provide the necessary professional and logistical support.

The initiative is part of Assam's efforts to integrate emerging technologies into the education system and expand access to digital learning tools for students and teachers.