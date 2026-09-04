3 Men Stranded On Mountain After Relying On AI To Plan Trip In US

Three climbers were rescued from a mountain in California after getting stranded during a trip that they had planned with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office, the three young men made camp at around 8,400 feet on Saturday, August 29. They then left with daypacks for the Mount Shasta summit on Sunday, August 30. The sheriff's office said the climbers reached the summit at 7 pm, well after the recommended turnaround time of 12 noon. They then began their descent in the dark, reported People.

About an hour into their descent, the group called the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office Dispatch to ask for directions. However, they eventually wandered off route and entered Mud Creek Canyon.

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Later that day, one of the climbers fell and suffered a knee injury, authorities said. Stranded in Mud Creek Canyon, the three had to temporarily make camp until they were met by US Forest Service Climbing Rangers the next morning.

The climbers received medical aid, and the sheriff's office search-and-rescue unit was called to assist them. The climbers and rescue personnel later returned to the trailhead.

Authorities later learned that the three climbers had heavily depended on AI for information about the route and what to pack. The sheriff's office said this was a critical misstep because AI advised them to bring far less food and water than the group needed, especially after their planned eight-hour ascent became a multi-day ordeal.

The sheriff's office advised climbers to contact the local USFS Mount Shasta Ranger station before their trip to get the most accurate information and said they should never rely solely on AI for trip planning.