Dramatic Overnight Rescue Saves Climber Trapped On 6-Inch Ledge In California

A climber found himself stranded on a 6-inch ledge when a routine climb in California's Sierra Nevada mountain range turned into an hours-long ordeal, People magazine reported. The incident happened on the Mendenhall Couloir, a steep alpine rock climbing gully located on the east face of Laurel Mountain in the Sierra Nevada range. The climber, identified as Rob Martin, was eventually saved after rescue crews spent the night navigating tough terrain and harsh conditions.

As per the Mono County Sheriff Search and Rescue Team, Martin reached out to authorities around 1:20 pm (local time) on August 22. He apparently took a wrong turn and had nowhere to move. The drop below was far too steep to risk a climb down.

The authorities revealed that this route is a complex alpine gully with loose rock. With thousands of feet of vertical exposure below, "any fall would almost certainly be fatal".

While speaking to The New York Times, Clay Tyson, an owner of local climbing service Ground Up Climbing Guides, said that the route can be difficult to follow. "You can think you're in the right zone, but it's tricky," Tyson said.

The sheriff's department said in a social media post that given the location's dangerous drop and tricky angles, search and rescue teams had to organise a complex high-angle operation.

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See the post here:

"Recognising the growing severity of the situation, the team extended its operational timeline and accepted additional exposure to the hazards of the terrain and nighttime conditions in order to reach and secure the subject before a fatal fall might occur," the statement added.

Emergency personnel set up specialised rope systems, carefully lowering a technician down the mountain face toward the climber's coordinates.

"Once overhead of the subject, the rescuer was lowered above the subject's location, where they were able to secure the subject into the rope system," they added.

"Both the subject and rescuer then moved as a tandem unit down the precarious off-shoot gully and back near the main route."

The rescue technician reached the stranded climber by early morning and secured him in a harness system. They helped pull him up to safety.

Emergency responders checked him over on-site, reporting that despite the exhaustion, he managed to avoid major injuries.

Local officials praised the rescue team's coordinated strategy, highlighting how quick coordination and training turned a complex situation into a successful rescue.