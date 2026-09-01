Bartender Shaves Woman's Head After She Fails To Pay Huge Bar Bill

A bartender in Bangkok, Thailand, was filmed shaving a customer's head on camera over an unpaid bill. According to a report by the New York Post, the incident took place on August 25 after an 18-year-old woman allegedly entered a popular bar in the Pinklao area using a fake ID. She ate and drank, running up a huge bill of around 60,000 Thai baht (roughly $1,800 USD).

However, when the staff realised that the woman was trying to leave without paying, they confronted her. Instead of involving the police, they took the matter into their own hands. The bar staff pressured the young woman into agreeing to an informal hair purchase contract to settle part of her unpaid tab.

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A video of the incident was shared on social media. Footage shows the girl, donned in a strapless white dress, appearing to consent to a "hair purchase contract".

A man behind the camera can be heard saying: "I am not taking advantage of you. This is the market rate. I will attach this for you. I am adding extra for this as well. Okay?"

The clip further showed a bartender using an electric razor to trim off her shoulder-length dark hair completely down to the scalp, reportedly to sell or donate it.

According to the report, Thailand's Ministry of Social Development and Human Security has been asked to investigate the incident.

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Social media called it "alarming"

The video sparked massive debate on social media. While some internet users argued the woman got off easy compared to facing criminal charges, some experts condemned the bar's actions.

"These bar tab stories are alarming. Seems the bars want the confrontation or expect to win in all cases with support of authorities. A simple solution for all would be to have a CC on hand or tab out at B10,000 intervals," one user wrote in the comment section of a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Seems like they've dealt with these types before. She doesn't seem to be wearing any gold. No surprise they took her precious hair," another user added.

"Why no call Police? Let them handle it? I consider this assault," wrote a third user, suggesting that the issue should have been handled by police.