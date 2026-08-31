South Korean Dating Show Featuring Serious Illness Survivors Wins Hearts Across China

A South Korean reality dating show has struck a chord with people in China, earning praise for its honest look at romance and life after life-threatening health battles, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

The show, titled Love Against Time, released by the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS), breaks away from traditional dating formats by featuring young singles who have either survived critical illnesses like cancer or are currently navigating severe medical conditions.

Rather than focusing on glamorous dates, the show highlights how health struggles shape relationships and meaningful connections.

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As per the report, one of the participants is Kim Jong-eun, who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia. The diagnosis came when he was all ready to take the test for his dream job as a firefighter.

He faced serious complications after receiving a bone-marrow transplant as the donated immune cells started attacking his healthy tissues, which resulted in poor function of his lungs, joints, and knuckles.

The report further mentioned that Kim Na-young, a female participant, lost her hearing in her left ear. She even gained 20kg within a month while treating her acoustic neuroma.

"I have not been doing what I truly want in the past. I will cherish my precious time to love, work, have fun, and follow my heart," she said as quoted in the report.

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While the premise initially sparked debate online over ethics, viewers have now responded with positive reactions. Clips and discussions about the show have trended heavily across Chinese social media platforms.

Audiences have commended the production for treating its participants with dignity. Viewers also note that the contestants do not seek pity; they in fact approach dating with gratitude for life and a clear understanding of what truly matters in a partner.

"I was profoundly moved by this show, witnessing these young individuals willing to open their hearts and courageously embrace new love after enduring significant pain and suffering," one social media user said while discussing the show.

"Being diagnosed with cancer does not mean one does not deserve love. Love transcends physical ailments and is the connection of two souls," said another user as quoted in the report.