19-Year-Old Rescued After Dangling 700 Feet Above California River

Equipment failure caused him to be stuck under the catwalk.

A 19-year-old man was rescued after getting stuck dangling from a rope beneath the tallest bridge in California on Monday, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office received a call about the man "dangling from a rope" under the Foresthill Bridge at around 6:30 pm. The sheriff's office said the man and his 17-year-old friend were filming a video of him swinging from the underside of the bridge when his equipment failed, leaving him hanging about 30 feet below the catwalk. His friend called 911 after they realized he was stuck and needed help.

The Technical Rescue Team (TRT) and PCSO's Search and Rescue (SAR) Mountain Rescue Team assisted in lowering a rescuer to the subject and successfully brought him back up to the catwalk. The 19-year-old was checked on scene by medics and declined any medical attention, not having any obvious injuries. The sheriff's office said that the rescue team did an exceptional job saving this young man's life. Ultimately, both subjects were cited for trespassing on the Foresthill Bridge.

The Foresthill Bridge is a steel cantilever bridge that crosses the North Fork American River in Placer County, California, and the Sierra Nevada foothills. The Foresthill Bridge spans 2,428 feet over the stunning vistas of the American River's North Fork and is reported to be the 3rd highest bridge in the United States and the tallest in California at 730 feet.

The Foresthill Bridge is a popular tourist destination, offering stunning views of the American River Canyon and the surrounding foothills. The bridge is also a popular spot for bungee jumping and other extreme sports.